Frustrated JJ Redick drops NSFW response on Lakers defense during hard-fought win over Pelicans

Lakers coach JJ Redick didn’t hold back when addressing the team’s defensive struggles during their 104-99 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Playing the second game of a back-to-back, the Lakers faced a tough challenge against an injury-depleted Pelicans squad.

LeBron James and the Lakers had a sluggish start, falling behind by 15 points before halftime. Their defensive effort was particularly lacking in the first half, as they trailed 56-46 at the break.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the team stepped up defensively in the second half, tightening their play and erasing the deficit to take the lead. Despite the improved showing, coach Redick expressed his frustration with the team’s first-half effort, candidly criticizing their performance and even dropping an "F-bomb" while addressing the issue.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"There wasn’t an adjustment defensively in the second half, it was just get the f**king ball," Redick told reporters after the game, as quoted by the Lakers insider Jovan Buha.

Expand Tweet

The Lakers started the game sluggishly, lacking intensity and energy. However, they came out with renewed focus in the second half, ultimately securing an important road victory.

Also read: JJ Redick breaks silence on in-form Quincy Olivari amid Lakers fan pressure to replace Gabe Vincent

JJ Redick's trust in Dalton Knecht paid off

JJ Redick entrusted rookie Dalton Knecht with his third start of the season and the young guard rewarded his coach’s confidence with a game-winning performance. On a night when most Lakers players, aside from Anthony Davis, struggled offensively, Knecht stepped up as the team’s second-best scorer behind Davis.

The former Tennessee standout delivered a career-high 27 points in 37 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans, shooting an efficient 10 of 17 from the field, including 5 of 10 from beyond the arc.

In contrast, LeBron James and Austin Reaves combined for a disappointing 11 of 34 shooting, including just 4 of 16 from 3-point range. The Lakers bench also failed to make a significant impact, contributing only 13 points throughout the game.

Also read: "Saved the lakers season": Fans hail Dalton Knecht after he becomes 1st Lakers rookie in 30 years to notch shooting milestone

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback