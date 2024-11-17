JJ Redick breaks silence on in-form Quincy Olivari amid Lakers fan pressure to replace Gabe Vincent

Lakers coach JJ Redick has addressed Quincy Olivari’s impressive run in the NBA G League with the South Bay Lakers. The franchise’s two-way guard has been on a hot streak, delivering standout performances in his two G League appearances this season.

In his most recent game against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday, Olivari erupted for 33 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. The young guard is currently leading all G League players in scoring, averaging 30.5 points per game.

Olivari, a former Xavier standout, has been particularly effective from beyond the arc, hitting 12 of 28 3-point attempts. Beyond his scoring prowess, Olivari has impacted the game in multiple areas. He grabbed 10 rebounds against the Salt Lake City Stars and has dished out at least five assists in both outings.

Lakers fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to campaign for Olivari’s inclusion in the main roster, advocating for him to replace Gabe Vincent, who has struggled offensively this season.

Ahead of the Lakers’ matchup against the Pelicans on Saturday, coach JJ Redick acknowledged Olivari’s recent surge but stated that he has not yet considered the young guard for rotation minutes with the main team.

Talking about Gabe Vincent, the former Miami Heat point guard is averaging 3.2 point per game and shooting an abysmal 18.8% from 3-point range.

(Note: Gabe Vincent's stats from Pelicans game were not included).

JJ Redick lauded Quincy Olivari's performance in preseason

Quincy Olivari had an impressive preseason with the Lakers, delivering two standout performances that earned him a two-way contract with the Purple and Gold. The young guard scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to help secure a win against the Milwaukee Bucks, followed by a 22-point effort against the Golden State Warriors in the final preseason game.

Coach JJ Redick was impressed with Olivari’s fourth quarter performance against the Bucks, praising the former Rice point guard for his impact and potential.

"Quincy (Olivari) just completely changed the game," Redick had said. "To me, and I told our guys this after, what he did is the blueprint for what we're asking for a few of our players in terms of just picking up full court, being disruptive, taking time off the shot clock.

"I thought he just executed exactly what we want from someone in his position, and we've challenged a number of guys and they've done it well to varying degrees. But, I haven't seen it executed that well until tonight with Quncy."

Meanwhile, Olivari will be in action on Sunday when the South Bay Lakers cross swords against the Stockton Kings.

