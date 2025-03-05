"Fu**ed around and found out": James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights reacts after catching her son's basketball shenanigans

Paije Speights, the girlfriend of LA Clippers guard James Harden, shared a humorous moment on her Instagram story on Tuesday. She posted a photo of herself trying to figure out what her son, Prynce Almario Chalmers, was doing and captioned it with a six-word reaction that included an expletive.

"I fu**ed around and found out," she wrote.

Paije Speights/Instagram

Her son lined up various sports balls and a pair of sneakers in a straight line. The balls were a volleyball, a basketball and another ball with a green and red design. It wasn't until he jumped over the balls that Speights discovered the purpose behind the balls and shoes being lined up.

James Harden and Paije Speights have made headlines with their romance since their relationship became public in May 2024. Harden posted a photo of Speights with a heart emoji on Instagram, while Speights, who is a fashion designer and singer, also shared a picture of Harden with a heart emoji.

Before they began dating, Speights was in a relationship with NBA champion Mario Chalmers. She has a six-year-old son, Prynce Almario Chalmers, and reportedly shares custody of their child with Chalmers.

Harden and Speights have been spotted together at various events, including NBA games and weddings. Fans were thrilled to see a memorable moment between the two at Rajon Rondo's wedding. At the end of the wedding, Speights caught the bridal bouquet, and Harden had a priceless reaction to the moment.

James Harden's girlfriend's reaction to viral bouquet catch

James Harden's girlfriend went viral on social media when she caught the bouquet at Rajon Rondo's wedding. She reacted to the moment on her Instagram Story.

"I wasn't even participating lol I'm standing outside the circle in the back. The bouquet landed right at my feet. Hey a win is a win," she wrote.

Paije Speights/Instagram

Fans and the media mocked Harden for the way he reacted to the moment. Ali Hahn of ESPN's "Get Up" mocked him on how he would give her a ring, referencing his lack of NBA rings.

James Harden's stellar career has only lacked a championship win. This season with the Clippers has seen him step up, but his chances of taking the Clippers to the NBA Finals and winning it are slim as their odds are currently at +6600, according to BetMGM.

