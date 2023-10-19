"Fu***g hate to see it": Kehlani, Kyrie Irving's ex-girlfriend blasts Quentin Tarantino for visiting Israel amid conflict

Kehlani is one of the celebrities sharing their thoughts on the ongoing bloody Israel-Hamas conflict.

The 'Shadows' singer was shocked at the news of Quentin Tarantino visiting Israel to "boost the morale" of the troops amid the war. Taking to Instagram, she shared a post that carried more details about the director's visit.

In response to the post on her story, Kehlani expressed her displeasure on the visit with an NSFW slam.

"Not surprised, but u truly hate to f*****g see it"

Kehlani was not happy with the news of Quentin Tarantino's visit to Israel (@kehlani/Instagram)

The girlfriend of Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving has been vocal about the conflict and has called out other stars for their silence on the issue.

They have been active on Instagram posting about the developments. Taking a bold stance of supporting Palestine, Kehlani has been unabashed in her criticism of Israel.

Irving had earlier taken to social media as well to share his thoughts about the war and acalled for it to end given the mounting loss of innocent lives.

Kehlani slammed Israel for Gaza hospital bombing

Soon after news reports emerged that a rocket had destroyed the Ahli Arabi Baptist Hospital in Gaza, leaving more than 500 dead, the singer lambasted Israel for the act.

She took to Instagram to talk about language and how genocide has been prevalent since 1948 when Israel forcefully removed Palestinians from their land with Britain's support.

The incident has led to a blame game with Isreal pointing fingers at the Islamic Jihad, while the Hamas-supported health authorities fired back at the former.

Before the news, they had posted a story of how a landlord who was anti-Muslim and anti-Palestine, had killed a six-year-old child in Chicago of Muslim descent.

"This is racist. Evil landlord in Chicago broke into this family's home & killed a 6 year old. KILLED a CHILD FOR EXISTING AS A MUSLIM IN AMERICA. My heart, my heart."

Kehlani condemned the act and also added that it's unacceptable that people would commit the horrific act of killing a child. On the other side, there have been big names who have stood by Israel since the start of the war on Oct. 7.

Some of Hollywood's biggest names like Gal Gadot, Madonna, Natalie Portman, Andy Cohen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman and Kris Jenner are among the celebrities who have taken to social media to stand alongside Israel.