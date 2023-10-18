Kyrie Irving's ex-girlfriend, Kehlani continues her rampage against Israel after reports emerge that over 500 were killed in Gaza hospital attack

Singer Kehlani has been one of the celebrities actively voicing out their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war and the subsequent damage that's being caused. The 'Shadows' star continued to take shots at Israel after reports emerged that over 500 people were killed in the Gaza hospital attack. They also focused on how language was important before taking a stand about whom to support.

Taking to Instagram, Kehlani shared a story with genocide as the key term after Israel tacked the blame on a rocket "misfired" by Palestine's Islamic Jihad group. At the other end, the health ministry run by the Hamas squared blamed Israel for being behind the bombing of the Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist Hospital.

Kehlani shared their thoughts on how Genocide was prevalent since 1948 after Israel bombed a hospital

Soon after, the Palestine Islamic Jihad group released a statement saying:

"The Zionist enemy is trying hard to evade its responsibility for the brutal massacre he committed by bombing the Baptist Arab National Hospital in Gaza through his usual fabrication of lies, and through pointing the finger of blame at the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine."

The 'Distraction' star has been one of the many reacting with shock and sadness as the murky war wages on, claiming innocent lives in the process. The ex-girlfriend of Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving had earlier shared a string of stories on Instagram voicing their thoughts on the shocking events that have unfolded for two weeks now.

Kehlani had previously shared a gut-wrenching tale of a six-year-old Palestinian child killed in Chicago

A couple of days ago, Kehlani took to Instagram to share the story of a six-year-old Palestinian child who was killed in Chicago by the landlord because he was of Muslim descent. The Oakland native minced no words as she slammed the cruel act.

"This is racist. Evil landlord in Chicago broke into this family's home & killed a 6 year old. KILLED a CHILD FOR EXISTING AS A MUSLIM IN AMERICA. My heart, my heart."

This was followed by calling out other celebrities for staying mum. Kehlani has been vocal in their support of Palestine and lambasted the others who were quiet in the war with Israel.

While Hamas is not a part of the Palestinian government, the organization has been labeled as a terrorist entity by many countries, including the United States, the UK, Australia, and the European Union.