‘Fu** what's happening’ - NBA Insider reveals mid-game exchange between Wolves big-men before 14-point takeover in clutch

The Minnesota Timberwolves delivered a decisive 106-99 win against the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Anthony Edwards played a key role in the victory, but centers Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid were equally influential.

Gobert shared an inspiring message with Reid before the young center's critical performance late in the game. Naz Reid ended Saturday night's game with 16 points, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter, and four rebounds, playing a crucial role in the Timberwolves' ability to contain the Nuggets late in the contest.

Reid's surge was sparked in part by some candid encouragement from Rudy Gobert. Minnesota Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore tweeted:

“In the 3rd quarter, I came to him and said, ‘f**k what’s happening, f**k what happened if you miss a shot, if you get fouled or anything. Just free your mind and just be you and just embrace the moment, enjoy the moment and I promise you you gonna make some plays.’ And he did,” Gobert said.

Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid held Minnesota Timberwolves' defense against Denver Nuggets

Reid started the fourth quarter with just two points and three turnovers, and during his 14 minutes on the floor, Denver had outscored Minnesota by 12 points. However, after receiving a pep talk from Gobert, the 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year elevated his game, shooting six for seven from the field in the final quarter.

The 24-year-old's performance was particularly timely, given that Rudy Gobert's offensive contribution was minimal, with just six points in 35 minutes. However, the Defensive Player of the Year candidate made up for it with 13 rebounds and three blocks.

If Minnesota maintains the comprehensive team effort displayed on Saturday night, it stands a strong chance of prevailing against Denver. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards' offensive outburst has been the talk of the town.

Anthony Edwards spearheads Minnesota Timberwolves' offensive surge against Denver Nuggets

Edwards delivered a noteworthy performance, scoring 43 points along with seven rebounds and three assists. He shot an impressive 58.6 % from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc, sinking all six of his free throws. Edwards arguably outperformed two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Jokic came close to a triple-double, accumulating 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Denver appeared to be gaining control over Minnesota, but Edwards refused to yield.

Denver initially troubled Minnesota’s offense, but Edwards was unfazed. He racked up 25 points in the first half, while the rest of the Wolves collectively managed just 15 points.