"Fu** did I just watch": Fans horrified as Timberwolves Brasil shares yet another viral clip leaving NBA world shook

Minnesota Timberwolves Brasil was its savage best on social media after the team's win over the Boston Celtics on Monday. Following the 114-109 OT win, the Bucks' handle on X had a grisly clip to show how they got the better of the Celtics, leaving the NBA world in shock.

The clip saw a Wolf gobble up another creature, leaving one of the fans aghast. The fan couldn't believe the celebration. You can have a look at the clip below:

What there f*** did I just watch

Many fans agreed that it was freaky.

The Minnesota Timberwolves Brasil account had a savage celebration after the team's win over the Celtics

The Wolves' win improved their record to 4-2 on the season. It also marked their third consecutive victory after pipping the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz.

Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the teams to watch out for in 2023-24 NBA season

Anthony Edwards justified his hefty contract this season with an explosive 38-point outburst against the Boston Celtics.

Moreover, he had nine rebounds and seven assists as the game went to overtime. The young guard was ably assisted by Jaden McDaniels, who had 20 points and two rebounds.

After roping in Rudy Gobert last season, the ceiling was a championship for Minnesota, but they were ousted in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Denver Nuggets.

After making the postseason via the play-in tournament, the Timberwolves were pitted against Nikola Jokic and Co., who got past their below-par defense.

This season, the Bucks have got off to a strong start with four wins in six games, which sees them in fourth place in the West.

Edwards has led from the front, averaging 26.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns has notched up 18.6 points, 9,0 rebounds and 2.6 assists, while Gobert has set his sights on the DPOY with 11.6 points and 12.4 rebounds.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the necessary firepower that makes them legitimate playoff contenders. However, much of their success in the regular season and a deep playoff run will depend on their health and consistency.

Up next, they face the New Orleans Pelicans, followed by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA In-Season Tournament.