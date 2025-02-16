"Fundamentals never fade" - Caitlin Clark's Fever coach Stephanie White makes feelings clear on Celebrity All-Star Trucker Halpern

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White took to Instagram to make her feelings clear about celebrity All-Star Trucker Halpern on Saturday. A member of the musical duo Sofi Tukker Halpern made his All-Star debut at the Oracle Center and received high praise from Caitlin Clark's new coach.

Trucker, who has been a baller all his life, was recruited by major Division I basketball schools, ultimately suiting up for Brown University. During his time there, the now DJ was in the squad for three years and captained the side for a single season.

Stephanie, who was on the mic for ESPN as a commentator, reminded the viewers about his past as she showered him with high praise:

"I got my eye on Tucker Halpern. I mean this is a guy before he became a Grammy nominated DJ. He could build up three years at Brown, average 10 points a ball game" she said, "He says he isn't in basketball shape right now. But hey, when you can shoot it, you're always in basketball shape." Stephanie continued laying praise for the former Browns star.

The artist took to Instagram to post a snippet of Stephanie's high praise as he thanked the NBA for the opportunity to play in the celebrity All-Star game while also taking time out to thank Stephanie:

"Surreal to get some highlights up on @espn after all these years away from the game. Yesterday was one of the best experiences of my life, getting to fulfill a lifelong dream @nba@nbaallstar thanks for the confidence @s_whitej2 I appreciate the shout, but I told you before the game I had nothing in the legs!!"

White responded to his message by posting a story, expressing how the former baller still had the skill to play the game within him:

"Fundamentals never fade! Great job @themothertukker, and great meeting you," Stephanie wrote on Instagram.

Caitlin Clark's new coach Stephanie White replies to Tucker Halpern on Instagram

Tucker was a player on Team Bonds, coached by Barry Bonds and Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz. Team Bonds defeated Team Rice with a score of 66-55, and actor Rome Flynn was awarded MVP for the match this year.

Stephanie White reveals what Caitlin Clark lacks as the Fever continues to build around her

Former Connecticut Suns head coach Stephanie White expressed her views on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark on Thursday. The new head coach made an appearance during the Presidential Lecture Series at Purdue University and gave an insight into what the star currently lacks.

Drafted as the first overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark has taken the league by storm in her first season, winning the Rookie of the Year award for her exploits. However, White pointed out Clark's inexperience, calling it one of her weaknesses:

"Our priority was to find veterans because we had young, inexperienced talent, who want to be great, who want to be successful. But there's no substitute for experience. Surrounding Caitlin, Aliyah, and Kelsey with the right people is more important," White expressed.

The Indiana backroom staff have tried to build around Clark during the trade window as they have brought in $504,666 worth of experience. Natasha Howard joins the Fever on a $214,666 contract, while DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson have signed $200,000 and $90,000 contracts, respectively.

All three of them have been in the league for quite some time now and bring in much-needed experience to the Fever squad. Their addition should be of big help to the likes of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, both of whom are in their second and third seasons in the WNBA, respectively.

