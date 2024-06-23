"Future #1 pick," "Better left hand than Jaylen Brown" - NBA fans hyped over Bryce James' incredible vertical on poster dunk for Sierra Canyon

LeBron James' second son, Bryce James, has been gaining recognition in recent years. Despite sharing the spotlight with his older brother, Bronny James, Bryce hasn't shied away from challenges and is on his path to the NBA in a couple of years.

After switching teams a few times in the past year, Bryce has settled at Sierra Canyon, where his brother previously played. He has been very active in the last couple of months, and today, fans took notice of a big play. A video shared by X account Hoop Central shows Bryce posterizing an opponent with his left hand.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This play caught the attention of many fans on social media, who lauded the young athlete:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Future #1 pick," a fan predicted.

Expand Tweet

"Better left hand than Jaylen Brown," a fan opined.

Expand Tweet

Others compared him to his father.

"Dad genes slowly sneaking in," one fan said.

"BRYCE JAMES BODY BAG," another one wrote.

"He does have his dads genes," somebody else said.

Comparisons with his older brother didn't take long to arrive, with one fan saying Bryce already has the edge over Bronny.

"The younger 1 always has more talent... It's noticeable," one fan wrote.

While Bryce doesn't yet have the same level of attention as Bronny, some believe his ceiling might be higher than his older brother's. Only time will tell how he fares in the next couple of years. In the meantime, he's focused on improving, and both fans and his dad are hyped up to see how much he will evolve.

LeBron James shared stories about Bryce James' big poster

LeBron James has never hesitated to hype up his kids. The LA Lakers superstar had the same reaction as many fans, sharing a couple of stories on his Instagram to celebrate Bryce.

First, he shared one with a series of fuming emojis and tagged Bryce.

LeBron James shares a story hyping up Bryce James (Credit: IG/kingjames)

Then, he shared another post showing a different angle of the play.

LeBron James shared Overtime's post about Bryce James' dunk (Credit: IG/kingjames)

After winning a lot of silverware, the King is now trying to show the way to his kids. Bronny is just days away from knowing where he'll play in the NBA, but Bryce is also making some noise of his own.