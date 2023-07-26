'Future WNBA star?': Shaquille O'Neal spectating daughter Me'arah O'Neal at Nike camp triggers speculation

Shaquille O'Neal recently pulled up to the Nike Nationals to watch his teenage daughter Me'Arah O'Neal get buckets. The Hall of Famer's 6-foot-4 daughter has a unique skill set at that height that allows her to handle the ball, shoot and allows her to be a force inside the paint.

Although her skill set is far different from Shaquille O'Neal's given that the four-time NBA champ was never much of a shooter, it's clear hooping runs in the family. Although Me'Arah is just 17 years old, fans are already dubbing her a future WNBA star, given her size and well-rounded skillset.

Of course, before she sets her sights on competing in the WNBA, first she will compete in college, where she's expected to earn quite a bit through NIL deals. Back in April, news surfaced that Shaquille O'Neal's alma mater, LSU, had offered his daughter a spot in their program.

With big things on the horizon for the budding young star, a collegiate career as LSU would catapult her into superstardom.

Is Me’Arah O’Neal the next WNBA star?

Although she’s just 17 years old, Me’Arah O’Neal has already been dubbed the next big thing in the WNBA. As we’ve seen recently with NCAA standouts Angel Reese and Caitlyn Clarke, the future of women’s basketball is in good hands.

Last year during the NCAA March Madness Tournament, Clarke and Reese set viewership records in the women’s tournament during the LSU vs. Iowa matchup. Not only that, the record they set with 9.9 million viewers was nearly double the previous record of 5.7 million viewers for a women’s college basketball game.

Given that, and the NIL deals that see the two women make bank without even being in the WNBA, it’s clear that women’s basketball is starting to generate more interest.

With Me’Arah O’Neal still yet to commit to playing college basketball for a school, it’s clear that LSU fans are eager to see her join Angel Reese. Following LSU’s dominant March Madness run, the team also added Hailey Van Lith, who is expected to help take the team to the next level.

Although there’s still plenty of competition out there, it’s clear that Me’Arah O’Neal joining the team would make them a force to be reckoned with. While it’s hard to predict how her collegiate career or her WNBA career could potentially play out, it’s clear that the future is bright for the second-generation hooper.

All that’s left now is for her to decide where he wants to take her talents.

