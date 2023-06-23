"G leaguers who can’t shoot just went top 5" - Fans lose it as Thompson twins go back-to-back in NBA Draft 2023

The NBA Draft always ignites passionate reactions from fans, and this edition was no exception. Amen and Ausar Thompson, identical twins, known for their lackluster shooting skills, were drafted back-to-back in the top five picks.

While Houston Rockets went for Amen with the No. 4 overall pick, Detroit Pistons selected Ausar with No. 5. The uproar from fans was deafening.

Social media platforms became the battleground for heated discussions as fans expressed their disbelief and frustration.

Many couldn't wrap their heads around the fact that the G Leaguers who struggled with shooting had been selected so early in the draft.

"G leaguers who can't shoot just went top 5? Are the scouts blind?" tweeted one exasperated fan.

Here are some more reactions:

After the 2023 NBA Draft pick, The Detroit Pistons, aiming to rebuild their team, defended their selection of Ausar Thompson with fervor. They highlighted his versatility and athleticism, emphasizing that he could contribute in multiple positions. Detroit fans rallied behind their team's decision, hoping that the Thompson twins would prove the skeptics wrong.

The Journey of 5th NBA Draft 2023 Pick Ausar Thompson: Rising Star Before the NBA

Ausar Thompson NBA Draft 2023

Ausar Thompson's basketball journey has been marked by dedication, talent, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. His skills and ambition to play at the professional level were apparent from a young age, just like his twin brother, Amen.

The Thompson twins made a splash in the basketball scene when they moved to Florida in eighth grade, quickly gaining national attention as highly sought-after recruits.

Throughout his high school years, Ausar showcased his scoring prowess as a dynamic wing player. Being able to handle the ball and excel off the ball, his athleticism and quickness made him a formidable force in transition. Joining Overtime Elite in 2021, the twins continued to make waves, with Ausar averaging an impressive 16.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

As Ausar embarks on his NBA career, his focus will be on further developing his physical strength and refining his three-point shooting. His attacking ability and scoring instincts around the rim could make him a valuable asset for the Detroit Pistons.

Bringing much-needed energy and athleticism, he is expected to strengthen the team's wing position defensively. With his determination and skill set, Ausar Thompson is poised to make a significant impact as he transitions from OTE to the NBA.

Only time will tell whether the Thompson twins would silence their doubters or become symbols of a misguided selection. For now, fans are left to ponder the unpredictable nature of the NBA Draft and eagerly anticipate the upcoming season to see how the Thompson brothers would fare in their new teams.

