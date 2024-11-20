Gabe Vincent hits back at trash talking Lakers fan with Darvin Ham's "salute", gets called dogsh*t" amid ongoing woes

Gabe Vincent addressed a fan's harsh criticism of his performance amid his ongoing struggles in the NBA. The Lakers guard responded to frustration voiced by a fan, @quiscapalot, on TikTok, who expressed disappointment over Vincent's limited offensive contributions coming off the bench for the Purple and Gold.

In response, the former Miami Heat guard left a thoughtful and well-crafted comment, directly engaging with the critique.

"Lol dude at least I was on the court and not behind a screen talking. All love tho man fr. I play how I play, the right way. Salute," Vincent wrote.

The Lakers fan replied to Vincent's comment with harsh criticism, including the remark, "you are absolutely dog shi*t," expressing strong frustration with the guard's performance.

Meanwhile, Vincent's comments seemed to be influenced by former Lakers coach Darvin Ham's motivational address to the bench. The pep talk took place during a timeout in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022-23 season.

Gabe Vincent's offensive struggles

Gabe Vincent has appeared in all 14 games for the Lakers this season, but his offensive performances have fallen short of expectations. While he has shown flashes of solid defensive play, his lack of offensive production has been a significant drawback for the team.

This was especially evident during the Lakers' early five-game road trip, where they struggled to a 1-4 record, partly due to Vincent's limited scoring impact.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick has not hesitated to address Vincent's offensive struggles, openly criticizing his lack of impact after the team's 115-103 loss to the Detroit Pistons on November 4.

"It’s be nice if a guy could play 18 minutes and not shoot zero times. That’s not on him either," Redick said after Vincent played 17:46 minutes against the Pistons and didn't record a shot attempt.

Vincent has struggled to find his rhythm this season, recording three scoreless games so far, with his highest scoring performance being just six points. He is currently averaging 2.9 points per game while shooting a disappointing 28.1% from the field, including 19.4% from beyond the arc.

In his latest appearance during Tuesday's NBA Cup game against the Utah Jazz, Vincent logged 18:43 minutes, contributing three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

