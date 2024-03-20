Gabe Vincent injury update: Lakers star guard's probable return timeline ahead of 2024 NBA playoffs explored

LA Lakers guard Gabe Vincent has only played in five games this season before being shut down permanently after requiring arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The last time he suited up was back on Dec. 20, but fans could see him return to action very soon.

Per Marc Stein, the Laker guard could return soon, although an actual timeline hasn't been announced. However, he could be back in time before the playoffs kick off, which should help the team's depth.

There was some excitement regarding Vincent's acquisition during the offseason's free agency period. However, fans of the LA-based franchise have barely seen the guard in action. He played the first four games of the season before being sidelined from the beginning of November to Dec. 18.

On Dec. 20, Vincent suited up for one more game before being permanently shut down after requiring arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. In the five games that he played, he averaged 5.4 points on 37.5 shooting from the field.

Gabe Vincent's absence led to some depth issues for LA, especially at the PG position which they addressed by adding Spencer Dinwiddie.

Where does Gabe Vincent fit in the LA Lakers' rotation?

Gabe Vincent was key in spreading Erik Spoelstra's offense last season as he displayed some very sweet shooting. Vincent had some big games, which helped the Miami Heat upset the Boston Celtics. He also had a strong contribution against the Denver Nuggets in the Heat's only win in the Finals.

There was a lot of hope that he would bring the same energy and continue in his development to help the Lakers become legitimate contenders. However, none of this has worked out.

Vincent was supposed to be a backup to D'Angelo Russell, but his knee issues have prevented that. With Spencer Dinwiddie filling the backup point guard role, how does Vincent fit in the Lakers' rotation?

With him most likely being on a minutes restriction when he returns, Vincent probably won't take over the backup spot immediately. He will also have to battle it out against Dinwiddie to earn that spot permanently.

Vincent can also be an effective floor spacer and can play off the ball. As such, he could sometimes be asked to come in at the two-guard spot.

Gabe Vincent's spot on the roster will of course depend on how well he bounces back after being sidelined for a long time. However, if he is given enough opportunities and is allowed to recover, he can still carve a role for himself in the team's lineup.