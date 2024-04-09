Gabrielle Union joins Victor Wembanyama hype train after Nike ‘Alien' logo debut

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama had his new logo unveiled by Nike this week, leaving NBA fans in awe. Amid the eclipse that captured the attention of spectators around the world, Nike decided to use the occasion to roll out the young star's alien logo. The promotional video was quick to go viral, with NBA fans taking note.

As many seemed to agree, the new alien logo Nike has designed for Wembanyama is some of their best work yet. In addition, Nike's decision to drop the ad during the solar eclipse received a stamp of approval from fans as well.

While there has been no word as to when Wembanyama will get his own signature shoe, fans are already clamoring for a chance to buy merchandise with the logo.

With the Nike ad, and the screenshot of Wembanyama's logo going viral, a number of former NBA players and popular celebrities are even taking note. Radio personality Joe Pompliano shared his thoughts on the logo on Twitter, writing that Victor Wembanyama's logo is instantly one of the best in sports.

Gabrielle Union seemed to take note, giving the tweet, and Wembanyama's alien logo the stamp of approval by liking the tweet. Check out a screenshot below.

Looking at the origins of Victor Wembanyama's alien logo amid Nike reveal

As previously stated, Victor Wembanyama's alien logo has been taking the NBA community by storm. While Nike hasn't confirmed that the design shown in the ad will in fact be the logo used on the French star's merchandise and shoes, it would certainly appear that is the case.

In 2023, before Wembanyama had ever made his NBA debut, the young star had already signed with Nike. A report from longtime journalist Nike DePaula in June indicated that the deal, which Wembanyama had signed while playing in France, would carry over to his NBA career.

As he indicated, the deal would cover both footwear and apparel, with fans chomping at the bit for news regarding his first signature shoe. Prior to that, of course, before Wembanyama played in his first NBA game, there was much talk of him being a "unicorn".

With his unique blend of size, skills, and grace, it was clear that the league had never seen anything like what Victor Wembanyama brought to the table. While many called him a unicorn, LeBron James dubbed him an alien, something that resonated with the budding young superstar.

Nike then began to use the term "extraterrestrial" to describe him, with the alien nickname seemingly becoming part of his brand ever since. While the alien logo shown in the Nike ad hasn't been officially confirmed as his logo, given Nike has dubbed him the extraterrestrial and Wembanyama is on board, it certainly fits.