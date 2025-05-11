Gabrielle Union reveals Beyoncé’s daughter Rumi left lasting impression on Kaavia James after tour stop

Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, is setting standards both as a woman and a mother in her 50s. From enjoying romantic holidays with her husband to matching vibes with her children, Union has been running her life at her own pace.

On Saturday, Union posted a video of her in a cowboy hat and dancing with her daughter Kaavia James Union Wade during pop star Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin Circuit Tour" tour stop in Los Angeles. Union gave a special shoutout to Beyonce's youngest daughter, Rumi Carter.

"Rumi has Kaav inspired to go to work with Mommy ❤️," the wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@gabunion]

In one of her subsequent posts, Union reposted a post by Dwayne Wade that showed the parents reading a book to Kaavia in a pink-themed bed, with her name on it.

"Our favorite you," Wade wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@gabunion]

Kaavia James is the only child that Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share. The couple had Kaavia through surrogacy on November 7, 2018. The couple is also parents to Zaire and Zaya Wade, who the NBA legend has from a previous relationship.

Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union gets honest about her struggle with surrogacy

Gabrielle Union has been very vocal about her struggles with motherhood. She and her husband, Dwyane Wade, welcomed their daughter Kaavia in 2018 through surrogacy. While Union welcomed her daughter into their world, the surrogacy affected the Hollywood actress.

On Wednesday, Union spoke to Marie Claire about the emotional cost of surrogacy. Union didn't hold back and said that she would never be at peace with having her daughter through surrogacy.

"I'll never have peace with it, ever," Union said. "It's such a personal journey that I may never know full peace with the coulda, woulda, shoulda."

"For me, it felt like failure. My body failed. It just felt like such a f****** public humiliation."

Union has had multiple miscarriages throughout her life, and that has had an enormous mental toll on her. The wife of the former NBA star said that the experience of surrogacy was like a "cuckold" to her.

"Surrogacy felt like a cuckold; watching somebody do something I can’t do," Union added. "To be there for somebody else succeeding where I failed — it is a mind f*** for people who have had my journey and who feel similarly."

