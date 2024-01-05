Galatasaray FC throws support behind Alperen Sengun's All-Star bid, encourages fans on Twitter to vote

Alperen Sengun has continued to impress this season, consistently putting forth impressive performances that have earned him serious praise. So far this season, the Turkish standout has continued to give Houston fans plenty of reason to be excited as he has continued to average career-highs across the board. This week, Sengun helped fuel the Rockets to back-to-back wins.

On Jan. 1, when the Rockets played the Detroit Pistons, Alperen Sengun recorded 26 points on 9-13 shooting from the field. In addition, he flirted with a double-double as he recorded nine assists.

On the defensive end of the floor, he also tallied three steals, with the performance serving as a stepping stone to a sensational game against the Nets. On Wednesday, when Sengun and the Rockets played the Brooklyn Nets, he dropped 30 points on 11-17 shooting from the field.

In addition, he also recorded eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block, earning him quite a bit of attention from fans and analysts. On the heels of the performance, Turkish club Galatasary FC called upon fans to vote Alperen Sengun to the All-Star game.

In addition, Turkish club Besiktas JK also called upon their 5.7 million followers to vote for Sengun to make the All-Star game. The release of the tweets was coordinated, with Jan. 5 being a triple-vote day for All-Star voting.

Looking at Alperen Sengun's impressive growth this season

Although Alperen Sengun has long been considered one of the most intriguing young prospects, his growth this season has been next level. As previously mentioned, Sengun is averaging career-highs pretty much all across the board.

When looking at his stats this season, he is averaging a career-high 21.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game. In addition, he has tied his previous career-high of 9.0 rebounds per game.

To compare, last season, Sengun averaged 14.8 points, 3.9 assists and .9 steals per game, while playing 28.9 minutes per game. His growth has not only helped fuel the Rockets (17-15) to a much-needed improved season, but also earned him recognition from his peers and NBA legends.

Some of the most telling praise for Alperen Sengun has come from none other than Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki. Earlier this season, Nowitzki sat courtside in Dallas as the Mavericks hosted Sengun and the Rockets.

After seeing the Turkish standout in person, Nowitzki was impressed, singing his praises in an interview with Houston's Space City Home Network:

"I'm really impressed by his game, honestly, the versatility, the passing, the scoring… he's having an incredible season. I'm happy for him. I've never really met him, but he seems like a good dude every time I hear something from him. So, I'm really happy for him, and hopefully, he can keep it up."

Sengun will have the chance to keep the momentum rolling this week when he and the Rockets play the first-place Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.