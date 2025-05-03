  • home icon
  "Game 6 Klay would've NEVER let this happen": Jalen Rose's daughter adds salt to wounds as Steph Curry struggles in costly defeat

"Game 6 Klay would’ve NEVER let this happen": Jalen Rose's daughter adds salt to wounds as Steph Curry struggles in costly defeat

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified May 03, 2025 04:15 GMT
Jalen Rose
Jalen Rose's daughter adds salt to wounds as Steph Curry struggles in costly defeat (Photos: Getty, @mariahcrose/ X)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors came up short in Game 6 of their opening-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, failing to execute in the final quarter and falling 115-107. In response, Mariah Rose — daughter of former Pistons star Jalen Rose — suggested the Warriors may have missed Klay Thompson’s presence.

Thompson built a reputation for delivering in Game 6s, most notably his 11 3-pointers versus OKC in the 2016 playoffs and a 35-point outburst against the Rockets in 2018.

Golden State badly needed a performance like that as Curry (29 points, 7 rebounds) and Jimmy Butler (27 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists) lacked significant support. Curry struggled in the fourth quarter, going 1-for-7 and scoring just three points.

“Game 6 Klay would’ve NEVER let this happen,” Mariah said on X (formerly Twitter).
Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moses Moody chipped in 13 points on 13 shots, while Brandin Podziemski added 10 points on 9 attempts — and beyond that, the offensive help was minimal. Draymond Green finished with 8 points, 5 boards, and 7 assists, but it wasn’t enough to make a difference in the fourth, where Golden State was outscored 29-23.

Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks during the offseason, forming a star trio with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

But following the Doncic trade, he settled into more of a supporting role. He played in 72 games this season, averaging 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists — and notably, remained the healthiest of Dallas’ stars.

The Warriors had once led the series 3-1, but dropped back-to-back games — triggering memories of their infamous blown 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rockets’ double-big lineup overwhelms Warriors in Game 6

Houston pulled off a crucial Game 6 win behind strong performances from their starting unit and an effective double-big lineup featuring Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams.

That frontcourt combination helped Houston dominate the boards 62-51 and own the paint with a 42-32 scoring edge. Sengun delivered 21 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a plus-7 rating, while Adams contributed 17 points, five rebounds, three blocks, and had a plus-15 rating.

Fred VanVleet also stepped up, finishing with 29 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Amen Thompson and Jalen Green had 14 and 12 points, respectively, though both struggled with efficiency.

Game 7 is set for Sunday on Houston’s home floor. The winner will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

