"Game was littt": Patrick Beverley has no problems getting ejected in preseason after chirping at Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Patrick Beverley is well known for his assertive personality on the basketball court. The 12-year veteran has never been one to back down from a challenge and regularly involves himself in altercations with other players, regardless of stature. Since signing with Philly this past offseason, it certainly hasn’t taken long for Beverley to make his presence felt for the Sixers. Playing in just his third preseason game with the Sixers on Monday against Brooklyn, Beverley was ejected with 8:24 remaining in the fourth quarter. This came after he went at Nets big man Nic Claxton and point guard Ben Simmons.

Beverley’s latest antics include him attempting to smack the ball out of Claxton’s hand and shoving Simmons while chirping at him:

After the game, Beverley appeared to have no problem with his ejection as he instead tweeted about how fun the matchup was:

“Game was littt,” Beverley said.

Beverley finished with six points, four rebounds, three assists and two 3-pointers on 66.7% shooting in just 19 minutes. Meanwhile, the Sixers (1-2) secured a 127-119 victory, marking their first win of the preseason.

Patrick Beverley on the biggest trash-talkers in the NBA

Patrick Beverley may be one of the fiercest trash-talkers in the NBA. However, the veteran point guard certainly has some competition.

During a recent GQ Sports “Actually Me” segment, Beverley answered some of the internet’s most hard-hitting questions. This included the veteran naming the players he believes are the biggest trash-talkers in the league. Beverley didn’t hesitate to name a series of big-name players, including Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Russell Westbrook. However, he also threw himself in his list to round out his Top 5:

“Draymond for sure. KD for sure. Low-key, Luka Doncic. Low-key as hell. I'm definitely somewhere up there. Russ. Yeah, Russ up there. Cool little five,” Beverley said.

