Gary Payton II Injury Update: Golden State Warriors receive massive boost regarding 2022 champion's return

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II sprained his left ankle against the OKC Thunder on Nov. 16. He was diagnosed with a minor foot sprain but it was significant enough to keep him out of the Dubs’ next three games. Payton’s absence has been missed by the Warriors, particularly on the defensive end. Fortunately, he may be on track to return to action.

Anthony Slater had this to report about the backup guard’s status:

“Gary Payton II is probable for the Warriors tomorrow vs Spurs. On track to return after three missed games”

Gay Payton II has already missed four games this season for the Golden State Warriors. He is averaging 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 assists per game. What stands out in his averages is his steals per contest. Although he is playing just 17.3 MPG, he has just been a nuisance on the defensive end.

The Warriors are short-handed on defense. Draymond Green is still serving a five-game suspension after choking Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert on Nov. 14. He is expected to be back on Nov. 28 against the Sacramento Kings.

Without Green, Golden State is badly in need of someone who will take charge of the defense. Although Gary Payton II is not the communicator that Green is, the guard is someone the team looks up to on the defensive end. “GPII” is a champion who will have no problem taking on the Warriors’ best players. He may be outsized but his determination, hustle, heart and anticipation usually make up for his physical disadvantages.

Gary Payton II’s return could help stop the Golden State Warriors from reeling

The Golden State Warriors are 1-7 in their last eight games, including six straight consecutive losses. Only a close 121-116 decision over the Houston Rockets on Nov. 20 prevented them from having an even worse record.

Part of what ails the Warriors is their ability to stop their opponents. Steve Kerr’s team is 16th in defensive rating. Draymond Green’s suspension and Gary Payton II’s ankle sprain have robbed them of their best defensive players.

Golden State’s next 10 games will be quite tough, making Payton and Green’s returns even more crucial. The Warriors will face the San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and the Boston Celtics at home. Their road games will be against the Clippers twice, the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Gary Payton II has been ruled probable against the Spurs. Hopefully, he’ll be available to help the Dubs end their recent poor displays.