"Generational Hater" Shaquille O'Neal Riles Up Fans After Downplaying Victor Wembanyama's Emphatic 40-Point Display

Inside the NBA is back, and so is Shaquille O’Neal’s trademark criticism of modern-day big men. On Wednesday night, his latest target was San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama, and his remarks drew mixed reactions from fans.Wembanyama lit up the Dallas Mavericks in the Spurs’ season opener, going off for 40 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in under 30 minutes, outplaying a frontcourt that featured Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II alongside No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg.After the game, the Inside the NBA crew jokingly teased Shaq, saying that if there were an all-time draft, his ranking might take a hit, and that Victor Wembanyama would “cook” him in a prime-versus-prime matchup given the French star’s modern offensive skill set.Shaq, unfazed, fired back with a typically cheeky response:&quot;I'm not known for defense, you know what I'm known for? Eating French fries and French toast.&quot;Some fans found Shaq’s comment amusing, while others called out the Hall of Famer for his familiar jabs.“Lol shaq is a generational hater when it comes to talking about any bigs,” one said.“Shaq would struggle to defend Wemby, but he's a guaranteed 2 PTs at 100% FG% when Wemby guards him. He's just too massive, strong, and talented. I'd take Shaq's consistency every time,” another commented.“He's right because Embiid went for 70 on Wemby, but he's not guarding Wemby at all,” another added.Shaq’s public “beefs” with other bigs, including Dwight Howard and Rudy Gobert, have long been part of his post-playing persona.Here are other reactions.Jason Frakk @FrakkJason47117LINKShaq's right. For a man who feasted on championships, a 40-point game is just an appetizer. Wemby's going to need to serve up a few more main courses to get on that legendary menu.JBond @jbondwagonLINKBro loves to hate on young centers not named Nikola Jokic 😭Dallas_Amiker @DallasAmikerLINKShaq really be hating on French players first Rudy Gobert now WembyNBA legend compares Victor Wembanyama to Shaquille O’NealWhile Shaq brushed off Victor Wembanyama’s explosive start to his third NBA season, his second having been cut short by a blood clot issue, another Hall of Famer, Kevin Garnett, offered a far more flattering comparison.In Tuesday’s episode of “Ticket &amp; The Truth,” Garnett praised Wembanyama for redefining what it means to play center in today’s NBA.“He’s changing the way we look at the five position,” Garnett said (per Hoops Hype). “He’s changing how we’re looking at the post position. Victor is bringing a different level of guard-slash-small forward to the big man position.“Like if you think about it, he’s mixing finesse and force at the same time — or trying to Have you seen him in the preseason? He’s playing preseason games. He looks like KD and Shaq mixed together.”Victor Wembanyama's career is still just beginning, but after overcoming injury setbacks last season, the Spurs hope their young cornerstone can lead their resurgence in the Western Conference this year.