"Generous guy" - Amen Thompson in awe of Kevin Durant's shocking pay cut to sign $90 million deal with Rockets

Amen Thompson was shocked to learn that Kevin Durant took a pay cut before signing his extension with the Houston Rockets. After Durant got traded to Houston for Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks over the summer, he then became eligible for a contract extension. According to sources, Durant was initially offered a two-year max contract worth $120 million. However, KD decided otherwise and opted for a two-year deal worth $90 million. This leaves the Rockets with an additional $30 million budget to spend in the following seasons. Most stars in the NBA, especially the older guys who are still flourishing, like LeBron James, typically make the most out of the time they have left to make a huge amount of money. While $90 million is still a big number, it was still heartwarming for Amen Thompson to see Kevin Durant willingly take a pay cut. During a post-practice interview with Thompson, reporters asked if he was aware of Durant's contract extension. The Rockets guard was surprised when he heard from reporters that KD opted below the max number he could've gotten out of the deal. As a result, Thompson had nothing but positive things to say.&quot;Oh for real? I didn't even know that,&quot; Thompson said after learning about Durant taking a pay cut. &quot;Generous guy. That's what I'm saying, great guy!&quot;Kevin Durant could retire in HoustonWhile all eyes are on LeBron James when it comes to the discussion of who's retiring soon, there's another name who also has a few years left in his career: Kevin Durant. KD is entering his 18th NBA season as a 37-year-old. With only three years left until he reaches 40, there's a possibility that his retirement could be on the horizon. The next question is, where could he retire?With Durant signing a two-year extension with the Houston Rockets, there's a huge possibility that he could retire in H-Town. The reason is that he'd be 39 years old by the time his contract expires. While he could still opt to play for another team when that time comes, we aren't sure how much Durant's body could take by that time.In recent memory, Kevin Durant has been prone to injury. While his last couple of years with the Phoenix Suns have served him well, there's no telling what could happen to KD's body in the next couple of years.