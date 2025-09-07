Georgia’s star rubs salt in France’s wounds with cold message to Victor Wembanyama after EuroBasket heartbreak

This year has been historic in the EuroBasket. Despite Victor Wembanyama's absence, the French national team was one of the favorites to win it all. However, on Sunday, an underdog Georgia team defeated them to secure its berth in the quarterfinals.France was the top team in Group D after the conclusion of five group phase games. On the other hand, Georgia finished as No. 4 in Group C before they appeared in the Round of 16 against the heavyweights.After the game, Georgia forward Sandro Mamukelashvili sent a cold message to his former San Antonio Spurs teammate Victor Wembanyama.&quot;What a game man. You know, I wish them nothing but the best,&quot; Mamukelashvili said. &quot;But right now I can text Victor Wembanyama and tell him, 'we just won. We just beat France.' And it's too bad he was not here because we would have beat them with him too.&quot;Mamukelashvili, who now plays for the Toronto Raptors, was well aware of the significance of the victory. During his interview with Basket News, he said that it was the biggest win of his career and the Georgia basketball team's.To Georgia's credit, it wasn't an accidental win for the Georgia team. They were in control from the get-go and outscored France in three of the four quarters. Mamukelashvili added 14 points, 11 rebounds and 2 assists in 33 minutes behind Tornike Shengelia and Kamar Baldwin, who led the team with 24 points each.Mamukelashvili and the Georgia team now have a real shot at the title. Defending champions, Spain, Nikola Jokic's Serbia and now France, all top contenders are out of the tournament. Georgia will face Finland in the quarterfinal.Victor Wembanyama cleared to return for next seasonOver a year after the Spurs shut down Victor Wembanyama, the fans could not have received better news; he is ready to return. Right after the All-Star Game, Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.A life-threatening blood clot could have ended Wembanyama's career. But last month, he revealed that he was cleared by the medical team to return for the next season. &quot;I'm officially cleared to return,&quot; Wembanyama told L'Équipe per ESPN. &quot;It just happened, I got the green light from the Spurs' medical staff. ...Phew..., I'll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again.&quot;Last season, Victor Wembanyama had just started showing his potential, but he was ruled out after 46 games. The Spurs' 21-year-old star averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks, leading the Defensive Player of the Year race.