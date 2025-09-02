Victor Wembanyama drives fans wild with major buff body makeover: "Going through his Giannis phase"

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 02, 2025 03:00 GMT
Seattle Storm v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
Fans reacted to Victor Wembanyama offseason buffed body [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans reacted to a buffed-up Victor Wembanyama ready for the next season. Even after arriving in the league, the San Antonio Spurs star has maintained a lean frame, and that too not without a plan. However, it seems like Wemby might have decided to put on a bit more muscle on his body.

Ad

A picture of the Spurs star surfaced on social media showing a bulked-up Wembanyama talking to some fans. In a half-sleeve T-shirt, his chiseled and bulging biceps were clearly visible.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reacting to the post, a fan gave a unique name to the Frenchman.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"victory Gymbanyama.. haha. get it?"
Ad

A fan asked Chet Holmgren to take inspiration from the Spurs star.

"Damn for sure. Chet should take notes," the fan wrote.
Ad

A fan said Wembanyama could be unstoppable in the league if he puts on a bit more weight.

"If he bulks even somewhat close to the way Giannis did he will be unstoppable in this league lol."
Ad

One of the fans predicted a great season from Victor Wembanyama.

"Looks more of an adult too. Season is going to be great."
Ad

A fan said that the Spurs star was bulking up like Giannis Antetokounmpo did later in his career.

"Bro going through his Giannis phase."

One of the fans predicted Victor Wembanyama dominating the league in the next few years.

"Looks solid fr, this nigga like 7'6 and actually has room to put on even more size as he gets older. scary for the league."
Ad

A fan predicted a Wilt Chamberlain-type number from Wembanyama in the upcoming season.

"Wilt numbers," the fan wrote.
Comments on the post
Comments on the post

Victor Wembanyama makes big announcement before NBA season

Last season, Victor Wembanyama had to exit the season right after the All-Star Game with a life-threatening deep vein thrombosis. There were questions flying around the league if "The Alien" would be able to play basketball again.

Ad

Well, Wembanyama just made an announcement that should cheer up the San Antonio Spurs fans. He told L'Equipe's Maxime Aubin that he has been cleared by the medical staff to play basketball.

"I'm officially cleared to return," Wembanyama said. "It just happened — I got the green light from the Spurs' medical staff just a few hours ago (last Friday). Phew, I'll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again!"
Ad
Ad

The Spurs fans should expect an exciting 2025-26 season. To aid De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs made big moves during the offseason.

They traded for Kelly Olynyk and an excellent defensive player in Luke Kornet. Moreover, even the 2025 NBA draft was big for the Spurs, picking up guard Dylan Harper at No. 2 in the draft.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications