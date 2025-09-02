Victor Wembanyama drives fans wild with major buff body makeover: "Going through his Giannis phase"

NBA fans reacted to a buffed-up Victor Wembanyama ready for the next season. Even after arriving in the league, the San Antonio Spurs star has maintained a lean frame, and that too not without a plan. However, it seems like Wemby might have decided to put on a bit more muscle on his body.A picture of the Spurs star surfaced on social media showing a bulked-up Wembanyama talking to some fans. In a half-sleeve T-shirt, his chiseled and bulging biceps were clearly visible.Reacting to the post, a fan gave a unique name to the Frenchman.&quot;victory Gymbanyama.. haha. get it?&quot;Young Golph @KanavisLLamaLINK@b_b41208 victory Gymbanyama.. haha. get it?A fan asked Chet Holmgren to take inspiration from the Spurs star.&quot;Damn for sure. Chet should take notes,&quot; the fan wrote.Director D ⍨ @Director_DLINK@b_b41208 Damn for sure. Chet should take notes.A fan said Wembanyama could be unstoppable in the league if he puts on a bit more weight.&quot;If he bulks even somewhat close to the way Giannis did he will be unstoppable in this league lol.&quot;😈😈🟨🟪 𝕏 @njkzkwLINK@b_b41208 If he bulks even somewhat close to the way Giannis did he will be unstoppable in this league lolOne of the fans predicted a great season from Victor Wembanyama.&quot;Looks more of an adult too. Season is going to be great.&quot;“” @teriyakitakesLINK@b_b41208 Looks more of an adult too. Season is going to be greatA fan said that the Spurs star was bulking up like Giannis Antetokounmpo did later in his career.&quot;Bro going through his Giannis phase.&quot;One of the fans predicted Victor Wembanyama dominating the league in the next few years.&quot;Looks solid fr, this nigga like 7'6 and actually has room to put on even more size as he gets older. scary for the league.&quot;A fan predicted a Wilt Chamberlain-type number from Wembanyama in the upcoming season.&quot;Wilt numbers,&quot; the fan wrote.Comments on the postVictor Wembanyama makes big announcement before NBA seasonLast season, Victor Wembanyama had to exit the season right after the All-Star Game with a life-threatening deep vein thrombosis. There were questions flying around the league if &quot;The Alien&quot; would be able to play basketball again.Well, Wembanyama just made an announcement that should cheer up the San Antonio Spurs fans. He told L'Equipe's Maxime Aubin that he has been cleared by the medical staff to play basketball.&quot;I'm officially cleared to return,&quot; Wembanyama said. &quot;It just happened — I got the green light from the Spurs' medical staff just a few hours ago (last Friday). Phew, I'll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again!&quot;The Spurs fans should expect an exciting 2025-26 season. To aid De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs made big moves during the offseason.They traded for Kelly Olynyk and an excellent defensive player in Luke Kornet. Moreover, even the 2025 NBA draft was big for the Spurs, picking up guard Dylan Harper at No. 2 in the draft.