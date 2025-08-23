Lonzo Ball ranks Lakers in Western Conference and predicts an upward path for Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball appeared on the "WAE Show" on Friday. Ball boldly predicted his former team, the Lakers’ position next season.
He also added that the San Antonio Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama, are on an upward trajectory.
“I’m not mad at them [Lakers] at five,” Ball said (Timestamp: 7:44 onwards). "Spurs got exciting. Spurs brand new though. Fox over there is definitely going to help. Fox, Castle is nice, and Wemby and Harper. … they going to be solid for sure.”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
There have been some doubts about the Lakers, despite adding pieces like DeAndre Ayton and Marcus Smart. Analysts have expressed doubts regarding the Lakers’ perimeter defense and shooting depth. This has raised concerns about whether they’re truly positioned for a deep postseason run.
With Luka Doncic now the focal point, LeBron James will have to transition into more of a supporting role. This change, combined with cap constraints and a lackluster fringe roster, may limit their ability to compete with the top Western Conference teams.
For the Spurs, analysts are excited about their bright future. With the return of Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, supported by Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan, many expect San Antonio to jump from lottery hopeful to playoff contenders.
Lonzo Ball on his focus with the Cleveland Cavaliers
Lonzo Ball was acquired by the Cavaliers from the Bulls in exchange for Isaac Okoro on July 6. Ball spoke to reporters immediately after the trade and shared his thoughts on what the focus of his new team has to be.
"We should all be focused on getting to a ring," Ball told reporters on July 7. "But we all know that June's a long time when you start in September, October, so you can't look too far ahead. The Cavs were the No. 1 seed in the East last year, so everybody knows that it's pretty much ring or nothing."
The Cavs needed backcourt depth after losing Ty Jerome in free agency. As a result, they faced uncertainty around other guard positions and Ball’s skill set, a 6-foot-6 point guard with strong playmaking and perimeter defense, fit their needs perfectly.
Also, financial flexibility was considered. Ball’s deal, approximately $20 million over two years, with a team option for 2026–27, was more manageable than Okoro’s costlier contract. This gives the Cavs some salary cap maneuverability.
Injuries have marred Lonzo Ball's career. He missed the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons due to severe left knee injuries. He required multiple surgeries, including a meniscus transplant and cartilage repair.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for