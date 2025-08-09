Germany vs. Slovenia Prediction and Preview - Aug. 10 | EuroBasket 2025 Preparation Game

Germany and Slovenia will continue their EuroBasket 2025 preparations on Sunday in a basketball friendly game in Mannheim, Germany.Die Mannschaft finished third in Eurobasket 2022 and started their preparation on Friday with a 103-89 victory over Slovenia in Ljubljana. Franz Wagner led Germany to the win with 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting in just 17 minutes on the court. Doncic had 19 points and 5 assists for the Slovenians.Having bested Slovenia on their home court, Germany will look to repeat their success in Mannheim. All eyes will be on Luka Doncic, who is on a minutes restriction and looking to adjust to his body after a transformative offseason.Slovenia and Germany will meet again on Sunday in Mannheim, Germany, with Slovenia travelling to Klaipeda to take on Lithuania, on August 15, while the world champions head across to Munich on the same day to face Türkiye, according to reports on FIBA.com.Germany vs. Slovenia Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket FriendlyThe international basketball friendly between Germany and Slovenia will take place on Sunday, August 10, at the SAP Arena in Mannheim. The game is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. EST (5:30 p.m. local time). It will be streamed live via Courtside 1891, FIBA's subscription-paid platform. The game will also be available to stream on DAZN in certain areas around the world.Germany vs. Slovenia PreviewThe defending world champions started off strong in their preparation for EuroBasket in Slovenia, exposing the defensive frailties of a side lacking in NBA talent. Germany, on the other hand, boasts NBA players like Dennis Schroder and Orlando Magic teammates Tristan Da Silva and Franz Wagner. Under experienced Spanish head coach Álex Mumbrú, Germany will be a force to be reckoned with in EuroBasket.Germany vs. Slovenia Preliminary RosterGermanyIsaac BongaOscar da SilvaTim SchneiderMaodo LôTristan da SilvaJohannes VoigtmannFranz WagnerDaniel TheisNelson WeidemannDennis SchröderJustus HollatzChristian AndersonJohannes ThiemannLeon KratzerAndreas ObstDavid KrämerSloveniaMiha CerkvenikVlatko ČančarŽiga DaneuLuka DončićZoran DragićVit HrabarGregor HrovatRobert JurkovićMartin KrampeljUrban KrofličAlen OmićEdo MurićJosh NeboAleksej NikolićMark PadjenKlemen PrepeličRok RadovićŽak SmrekarLeon StergarLuka ŠčukaGermany vs. Slovenia Predicted Starting LineupGermanyG - Isaac Bonga I G - Justus Hollatz I F - Leon Kratzer I F - Andreas Obst I C - Franz WagnerSloveniaG - Luka Doncic I G - Gregor Hrovat I F - Aleksej Nikolić I F - Alen Omić I C - Luka ŠčukaGermany vs. Slovenia PredictionWith Germany's team going from strength to strength, it is unlikely that the youthful Slovenian side will be able to overcome the world champions. With Luka Doncic's minutes still restricted before EuroBasket, expect Germany to have the edge.