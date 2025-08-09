  • home icon
Germany vs. Slovenia Prediction and Preview - Aug. 10 | EuroBasket 2025 Preparation Game

By Amlan Sanyal
Modified Aug 09, 2025 13:30 GMT
Olympics: Basketball-Men Finals - Bronze Medal Match - Source: Imagn

Germany and Slovenia will continue their EuroBasket 2025 preparations on Sunday in a basketball friendly game in Mannheim, Germany.

Die Mannschaft finished third in Eurobasket 2022 and started their preparation on Friday with a 103-89 victory over Slovenia in Ljubljana. Franz Wagner led Germany to the win with 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting in just 17 minutes on the court. Doncic had 19 points and 5 assists for the Slovenians.

Having bested Slovenia on their home court, Germany will look to repeat their success in Mannheim. All eyes will be on Luka Doncic, who is on a minutes restriction and looking to adjust to his body after a transformative offseason.

Slovenia and Germany will meet again on Sunday in Mannheim, Germany, with Slovenia travelling to Klaipeda to take on Lithuania, on August 15, while the world champions head across to Munich on the same day to face Türkiye, according to reports on FIBA.com.

Germany vs. Slovenia Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket Friendly

The international basketball friendly between Germany and Slovenia will take place on Sunday, August 10, at the SAP Arena in Mannheim. The game is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. EST (5:30 p.m. local time). It will be streamed live via Courtside 1891, FIBA's subscription-paid platform. The game will also be available to stream on DAZN in certain areas around the world.

Germany vs. Slovenia Preview

The defending world champions started off strong in their preparation for EuroBasket in Slovenia, exposing the defensive frailties of a side lacking in NBA talent. Germany, on the other hand, boasts NBA players like Dennis Schroder and Orlando Magic teammates Tristan Da Silva and Franz Wagner. Under experienced Spanish head coach Álex Mumbrú, Germany will be a force to be reckoned with in EuroBasket.

Germany vs. Slovenia Preliminary Roster

Germany

  • Isaac Bonga
  • Oscar da Silva
  • Tim Schneider
  • Maodo Lô
  • Tristan da Silva
  • Johannes Voigtmann
  • Franz Wagner
  • Daniel Theis
  • Nelson Weidemann
  • Dennis Schröder
  • Justus Hollatz
  • Christian Anderson
  • Johannes Thiemann
  • Leon Kratzer
  • Andreas Obst
  • David Krämer

Slovenia

  • Miha Cerkvenik
  • Vlatko Čančar
  • Žiga Daneu
  • Luka Dončić
  • Zoran Dragić
  • Vit Hrabar
  • Gregor Hrovat
  • Robert Jurković
  • Martin Krampelj
  • Urban Kroflič
  • Alen Omić
  • Edo Murić
  • Josh Nebo
  • Aleksej Nikolić
  • Mark Padjen
  • Klemen Prepelič
  • Rok Radović
  • Žak Smrekar
  • Leon Stergar
  • Luka Ščuka

Germany vs. Slovenia Predicted Starting Lineup

Germany

G - Isaac Bonga I G - Justus Hollatz I F - Leon Kratzer I F - Andreas Obst I C - Franz Wagner

Slovenia

G - Luka Doncic I G - Gregor Hrovat I F - Aleksej Nikolić I F - Alen Omić I C - Luka Ščuka

Germany vs. Slovenia Prediction

With Germany's team going from strength to strength, it is unlikely that the youthful Slovenian side will be able to overcome the world champions. With Luka Doncic's minutes still restricted before EuroBasket, expect Germany to have the edge.

Edited by Ruth John S
