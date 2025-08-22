"Get that bread" - Gilbert Arenas reacts to Micah Parsons' take on his wild breakdown of Jerry Jones’ comments on Cowboys contract drama

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas responded to Micah Parsons' comment on his breakdown of Jerry Jones's recent remarks.On Friday, Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner, appeared on an interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. Jones had interesting comments about the ongoing contract negotiations with their star defensive end.Arenas posted his reaction to Jones' comments on Instagram. Shortly after, Parsons commented on the post.&quot;Gill, we don't sign 360 deals!!&quot; Parsons wrote.Arenas replied:&quot;@_micahparsons11 oh Football deals be different 💯🗣️ Get that bread u deserve it 🔥💯.&quot;Micah Parsons' comment on Gilbert Arenas' Instagram post (Credits: IG/@nochillgil)In his Instagram caption, Gilbert Arenas wrote:&quot;@_micahparsons11 Treat him like the girls treat us when they need rent paid 😂😂😂 🗣️Hello Big head, what u doing this weekend? U know Cowboys has been my favorite team since i was 3 years old! soon as he starts blushing 🗣️My rent due 😂💯.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJones and Parsons' relationship has deteriorated this offseason, with the superstar requesting a trade earlier this month. While Jones has assured Cowboys fans not to worry, their back-and-forth has many concerned. The Cowboys owner's recent media appearances just added fuel to the fire.Gilbert Arenas likens Micah Parsons' contract saga to a romantic relationshipIn the Instagram clip he posted on Friday, Gilbert Arenas said that four-time All-Pro Micah Parsons' messy contract negotiation with the Dallas Cowboys is like a romantic relationship.&quot;Let me break this down to the black community,&quot; Arenas said on Friday. &quot;What this is in our world is this: the side chick we like, we give them anything they want. The baby mama that gives us problems, the court forces us to give them money. But if they didn't, we wouldn't give them sh*t. That's how you gotta look at this situation.&quot;Gilbert Arenas, who played for 11 years in the NBA, offered some advice to Parsons, saying that the Cowboys superstar should focus on his relationship with the team brass.&quot;The relationship you have with the men who raise the check is most important,&quot; Arenas added.With the NFL season on the horizon, Parsons' contract drama has fans concerned, as it could have long-term ramifications for the franchise.