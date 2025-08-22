  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • "Get that bread" - Gilbert Arenas reacts to Micah Parsons' take on his wild breakdown of Jerry Jones’ comments on Cowboys contract drama

"Get that bread" - Gilbert Arenas reacts to Micah Parsons' take on his wild breakdown of Jerry Jones’ comments on Cowboys contract drama

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 22, 2025 23:37 GMT
Gilbert Arenas reacts to Micah Parsons
Gilbert Arenas reacts to Micah Parsons' take on his wild breakdown of Jerry Jones’ comments on Cowboys contract drama (Image sources: Getty and Imagn)

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas responded to Micah Parsons' comment on his breakdown of Jerry Jones's recent remarks.

Ad

On Friday, Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner, appeared on an interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. Jones had interesting comments about the ongoing contract negotiations with their star defensive end.

Arenas posted his reaction to Jones' comments on Instagram. Shortly after, Parsons commented on the post.

"Gill, we don't sign 360 deals!!" Parsons wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Arenas replied:

"@_micahparsons11 oh Football deals be different 💯🗣️ Get that bread u deserve it 🔥💯."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Micah Parsons&#039; comment on Gilbert Arenas&#039; Instagram post (Credits: IG/@nochillgil)
Micah Parsons' comment on Gilbert Arenas' Instagram post (Credits: IG/@nochillgil)

In his Instagram caption, Gilbert Arenas wrote:

Ad
"@_micahparsons11 Treat him like the girls treat us when they need rent paid 😂😂😂 🗣️Hello Big head, what u doing this weekend? U know Cowboys has been my favorite team since i was 3 years old! soon as he starts blushing 🗣️My rent due 😂💯."
Ad

Jones and Parsons' relationship has deteriorated this offseason, with the superstar requesting a trade earlier this month. While Jones has assured Cowboys fans not to worry, their back-and-forth has many concerned. The Cowboys owner's recent media appearances just added fuel to the fire.

Gilbert Arenas likens Micah Parsons' contract saga to a romantic relationship

In the Instagram clip he posted on Friday, Gilbert Arenas said that four-time All-Pro Micah Parsons' messy contract negotiation with the Dallas Cowboys is like a romantic relationship.

Ad
"Let me break this down to the black community," Arenas said on Friday. "What this is in our world is this: the side chick we like, we give them anything they want. The baby mama that gives us problems, the court forces us to give them money. But if they didn't, we wouldn't give them sh*t. That's how you gotta look at this situation."
Ad

Gilbert Arenas, who played for 11 years in the NBA, offered some advice to Parsons, saying that the Cowboys superstar should focus on his relationship with the team brass.

"The relationship you have with the men who raise the check is most important," Arenas added.

With the NFL season on the horizon, Parsons' contract drama has fans concerned, as it could have long-term ramifications for the franchise.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications