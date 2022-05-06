“Get those brooms out” - Shaquille O'Neal says the Philadelphia 76ers are done, believes they won’t make a comeback even with Joel Embiid

Shaquille O'Neal has given his verdict on the Philadelphia 76ers' chances of beating the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Miami smacked Philadelphia in the first two games without leading MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

The All-Star center suffered an orbital fracture and concussion after getting an elbow to the head in the first round of the playoffs against the Toronto Raptors. He could make his return against the Miami Heat in Game 4 to help the Philadelphia 76ers turn the series around.

On an episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," O'Neal said he sees no way out for the 76ers despite Embiid’s possible return:

“I think they’re done. I think they’re done, get those brooms out.”

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN story on the optimism that Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid could return as soon as Game 3 or 4: es.pn/3LGU8ri ESPN story on the optimism that Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid could return as soon as Game 3 or 4: es.pn/3LGU8ri

Shaquille O'Neal contends that even when Joel Embiid comes back, “The Process” won’t be at 100%. He also noted that players who are recovering from a concussion are not allowed to do heavy workouts, which could affect Embiid’s conditioning.

Here’s what the O'Neal had to say about the Cameroonian’s first game back from concussion:

“If he comes back in Game 3, if I’m Miami, I’m running him out of the gym.”

O'Neal's podcast was recorded before the Philadelphia 76ers officially ruled out Embiid for Game 3, making the former's prediction almost a guarantee.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Joel Embiid has been listed OUT for Game 3 vs. Heat Joel Embiid has been listed OUT for Game 3 vs. Heat https://t.co/VhT2MluD3B

Without Embiid in the series, Philadelphia has had good stretches but could not overcome Miami’s firepower and defense. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro have caused significant damage that Philly hasn’t been able to retaliate without Embiid.

The 76ers have failed to get a much-needed scoring punch from their supposedly second-best player, James Harden.

Shaquille O'Neal will not speculate on what’s going on with James Harden

Shaquille O'Neal is clueless about what's going on with James Harden.

James Harden had a great start to his career in Philadelphia. However, it all went downhill soon, particularly in the playoffs.

“The Beard” had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists in Game 1. He followed it up with 20 points, four rebounds and nine assists in Game 2.

Harden also completely disappeared in the fourth quarter of each game. He went 1-4 in Game 1 and then 1-5 in Game 2 in the final 12 minutes of the last two games.

Without Joel Embiid, that’s just not enough to carry the team even if they play on their home floor in the next two games.

First Things First @FTFonFS1

1. Draymond

2. Giannis

3. Harden

4. Luka

5. Lamar @Chris_Broussard has James Harden No. 1 on his duress list. "If Harden was just 80% of the old James Harden the 76ers might be up 2-0 or tied 1-1."1. Draymond2. Giannis3. Harden4. Luka5. Lamar .@Chris_Broussard has James Harden No. 1 on his duress list. "If Harden was just 80% of the old James Harden the 76ers might be up 2-0 or tied 1-1."1. Draymond2. Giannis3. Harden4. Luka5. Lamar https://t.co/JBMmG0jWfu

Harden's numbers in the playoffs have not been good, but they have shrunk even more in the second half of every game in the postseason. Even without looking at the numbers, the eye test shows he can’t create separation or blow by opponents like he normally did before.

Shaquille O'Neal has no idea what’s going on with James Harden. On an episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq" last month, O'Neal said:

"I like to give people the benefit of the doubt. I don't know what's going on with James. I know he's shooting 37% from the field and 38% from the three this playoffs. That's not going to get it done."

Without Embiid and Harden looking old, the brooms may really be out.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh