“His motivation should be everybody thinks he lost it” - Shaquille O’Neal’s advice to James Harden, says he doesn’t know if Harden is affected by hamstring issues

James Harden's struggles were visible in the first round of the playoffs, and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal sent a piece of advice to the All-Star guard.

The Philadelphia 76ers were at risk of collapsing, losing Games 4 and 5 despite going 3-0 up in the series against the Toronto Raptors. Harden's struggles have been visible in recent games, and fans are starting to wonder if he is the player who can help the Sixers to a championship this year.

On The Big Bacon, the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the crew talked about Harden's decline, which has somewhat been the norm. He gets hot in the early runs with the new team and gradually loses his touch.

With the series on the line, Shaq opted to give some advice to the three-time scoring champ, reminding him of what his motivation should be. On the show, Diesel said:

"I like to give people the benefit of the doubt. I don't know what's going on with James. I know he's shooting 37% from the field and 38% from the three this playoffs. That's not going to get it done.

"His motivation should be everybody thinks he lost it. He's not getting by people on that leg move. He's not getting by people, he has no left. I don't know if he's still affected by the hamstring but this is not going to get it done."

Shaq talked a lot about how he needs to pick it up and get better, and James did exactly that. In Game 6 versus the Raptors, he contributed 22 points, 15 assists, and six rebounds while shooting 58.3% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.

The Philadelphia 76ers' season is dependent on James Harden

The Sixers successfully ended the series against the Raptors in Game 6. However, they have a lot more work to do to guarantee their continued participation in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

The onus to lead the team now falls on James Harden, at least for the first game against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and will be listed as out with no timetable for his return.

"Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return."

It is undoubtedly a bitter pill for the Sixers to swallow, especially as they will be going against a dogged defensive Miami team. Embiid took a hit from Pascal Siakam in the series-clinching Game 6 and even called the injury.

Nonetheless, it is up to Harden to lead the team and keep their hopes alive until Embiid returns. To achieve that, he will have to better his 19-point average and be a lot more efficient shooting the ball.

