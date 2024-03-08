“Get cooked by Dean Wade and fu*** Aaron Gordon OF ALL PLAYERS”: Celtics back-to-back losses leave fans speechless

Boston Celtics suffered their second loss in a row, this time at the hands of the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena on Thursday. The defending champions beat the Celtics 115-109, leaving fans aghast at Boston being blown away by lesser-heralded names in recent games. It was Dean Wade who came off the bench to prop up 23 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers edged out the Celtics on Wednesday. On Thursday night, it was Aaron Gordon with decisive plays to get the better of the Eastern Conference powerhouse.

One of the fans minced no words. He posted on X(formerly Twitter):

"we get cooked by dean wade and f****** aaron gordon OF ALL PLAYERS in back to back games."

Jayson Tatum was at the receiving end of fans' criticism after his quiet evening and missing clutch gene. The forward finished with 15 points, four rebounds, and eight assists. It was Jaylen Brown who dominated the contest with 41 points and 13 rebounds. Big man Kristaps Porzingis recorded 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The Nuggets were led by Nikola Jokic's triple-double (32 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists). Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon had 19 and 16 points each. The win now sees Boston drop two games in a row, but still hold on to their superior 48-13 record — the best in the league this season.

Is the Celtics vs Nuggets a preview of the NBA Finals?

Finishing first seed seldom guarantees a spot in the NBA Finals and history shows that the playoff series are won by teams that want the wins the most. The Celtics have been the team to beat this season, but are yet to be clinical when it comes to taking on teams that have size. The Nuggets were off to a wonky start in this season but regrouped and are now making their case for a top-three finish. What they do hold over the OKC Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves is playoff experience.

Similarly, Boston is one of the teams who have made deeper runs but faltered in crunch junctures. This season sees them as heavy title favorites, but against a team like the Nuggets, the East side will have their hands full. What will be intriguing to watch is an NBA Finals between these two teams that will surely go down to a Game 7.