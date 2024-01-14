"Get D’Lo some help bruh": Mockery ensues as NBA fans tease Lakers for loss despite D'Angelo Russell's season-high wasted

The LA Lakers dropped their game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday despite D'Angelo Russell scoring his season-high 39 points. Having led the team without LeBron James, who was sidelined with an injury, the Lakers starting point guard also received creative banters despite the good scoring night.

The former NBA All-Star finished the game contributing across the board with 39 points, eight assists, six three-pointers, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Despite Russell's efforts, the team suffered a nine-point loss, and a viral post on social media suggested that the Lakers give him some help.

"Get D’Lo some help bruh," a user posted on X.

A few fans also rode on the X post and suggested that the team trade LeBron James for Thanasis Antetokounmpo to help D'Angelo Russell.

Trade suggestions rained on the post, and a fan suggested that the Lakers trade for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

One fan pointed at LeBron James and wrote he does not make his teammates better.

Of course, aside from blaming D'Angelo Russell, in every Lakers loss, there will always be some finger-pointing at Antony Davis, who was predicted to be a DPOY and a top 5 player in the league.

Lakers lose to Jazz despite D'Angelo Russell's 39-point night

The Utah Jazz secured a 132-123 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. Lauri Markkanen stood out with an impressive performance, contributing 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson added 27 and 21 points, respectively, extending the Jazz's winning streak to eight at home and five overall. John Collins and Keyonte George each chipped in with 19 points.

The win pushed Utah above .500 for the first time in the season, marking their initial five-game winning streak under coach Will Hardy.

Despite LeBron James' absence due to a left ankle injury, Anthony Davis recorded a triple-double for the Lakers. However, the Jazz turned the game around after the first quarter, dominating in transition with 27 fast-break points and capitalizing on turnovers with 23 points.

D'Angelo Russell led the Lakers with a season-high 39 points, while Austin Reaves contributed 19 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Rui Hachimura added 17 points.

The Lakers lost their second consecutive game as their record dropped to 19-21 and are currently 11th in the NBA Western Conference standings. This team has only won three of its last ten games. Next on LA's schedule are four home games at the Crypto.com Arena against the OKC Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz will be hosting their next three games at the Delta Center starting Jan. 15. The teams visiting them include the Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors and OKC Thunder.