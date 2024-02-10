“Get ‘em out of here”: Food critic Keith Lee exposes NBA All-Star weekend scam in Indianapolis

NBA All-Star weekend hasn't begun yet, however, according to viral food critic Keith Lee, there's a scam going around Indianapolis. The former MMA fighter turned content creator recently became aware of a scam going around Indianapolis leading up to the All-Star game. In turn, he alerted business owners about the scam in a video on Instagram.

From the sounds of things, individuals going around Indianapolis ahead of NBA All-Star weekend are pretending to work for Lee. They then tell small businesses that Lee will review their food on his popular account, generating attention for the business online.

The only problem? Lee hasn't deployed anyone on his behalf. In addition, as he explained in a video, he doesn't ask restaurants for payment in exchange for reviewing their food, he simply just reviews the food. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Apparently, food influencers that live in Indianapolis are going around to restaurants and charging these restaurants a fee and guaranteeing them that we’re coming and we gon’ try the food and there’s gon be a line out the door. That’s not true. We going to Indianapolis for the game and the game only."

“I’m not charging those restaurants anything, and if anybody has ever told you anything differently, they lying. They not with me. Cap. A lie. It’s not to be trusted. Get ‘em out of here.”

Looking ahead at the upcoming NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis

As previously mentioned, the NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis hasn't even begun yet, however, businesses are already being scammed. While the NBA community is expected to arrive in droves to watch the weekend festitivites, first a number of NBA stars will head to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

Although the event has little to do with the NBA, there are a number of NBA players who are NFL fans, and fans of both teams, who plan to attend. After the Super Bowl Weekend festivities, the focus will then shift to the upcoming NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.

Things will begin on Friday, Feb. 16, with the NBA All-Star weekend Celebrity Game on ESPN before the Panini Rising Stars contest on TNT. All three heats of the Rising Stars challenge will be held on the same nigh.

Starting on Saturday, the HBCU Classic will begin the day's festitivities on NBA TV, TNT and ESPN 2. Adam Silver will take the stage for a press conference later in the day before All-Star Saturday Night tips off on TNT.

All-Star Saturday Night will include the KIA Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Contest, Steph vs. Sabrina 3-point challenge and the AT&T Dunk contest. The final night of festivities on Sunday, Feb. 18, will see the NBA Legends Awards take place early in the day before the G League Up Next Game.

Of course, last, but certainly not least, fans will see All-Star Weekend capped off by the 73rd NBA All-Star Game on TNT.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!