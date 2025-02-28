"Get this man on the Zion Williamson diet" - Knicks fans abuzz over Mitchell Robinson's potential comeback from ankle injury

ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed on Thursday that center Mitchell Robinson could have his 2024-25 NBA season debut on Friday. The New York Knicks will play the Memphis Grizzlies as part of their two-game road trip. There is an expectation that Robinson will play for the first time since May 2024.

The big man has spent the majority of the offseason and regular season in rehab. During the middle of last year's playoffs, he suffered an injury in his left ankle, and it required surgery. Since then, Robinson has dedicated his time and effort to getting back into shape to rejoin his team.

The time for Robinson's return is near, which will give the Knicks another help from the frontcourt. Charania tweeted that Robinson had been upgraded to questionable leading up to their game against Memphis.

After seeing the news update from Charania, fans went abuzz over Robinson's potential return. The big man was the topic on X (formerly Twitter) as fans await his season debut.

"Get this man on the Zion (Williamson) diet," a fan said.

"Yea they’re rushing him back," another fan said.

"All this for bro just get hurt again in 10 games," one fan commented.

Other fans were excited to see Robinson back in action.

"Knicks might be back," a fan said.

"Big fella is back. Key piece to the defense," another fan commented.

"The Knicks are going to be a much better team, especially on defense, if he can stay healthy," one fan said.

Last season, Robinson played 31 games and averaged 5.6 points and 8.5 rebounds. With his return, the Knicks can have him and Karl-Anthony Towns in the starting lineup together.

Mitchell Robinson's return poses a new problem for the Knicks

According to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, Mitchell Robinson won't be part of the starting five when he returns. ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth reported that the Knicks will have Robinson come off the bench.

When he returns to the starting lineup, however, Hubbarth wondered how he'll affect the team's dynamic.

"Tom Thibodeau told us when Mitchell Robinson returns, he'll come off the bench in short spurts. But if he does end up eventually starting, does KAT move to the four and who comes off the bench?" Hubbarth asked.

If Robinson takes over the starting center spot, it would force Thibodeau to move Karl-Anthony Towns to power forward. With that move, guard-forward Josh Hart will have to be the player who comes off the bench.

It would be an ideal move for the Knicks to put Hart with the second unit. After all, he provides energy whenever he's on the court. The team is last in the league in producing points off the bench, with 21.3 per game.

