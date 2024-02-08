“Get over Michael Jordan you hater”: NBA fans try to decode Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen’s cryptic message on IG

Scottie Pippen recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram that prompted National Basketball Association fans to try and decode it while also attracting criticism.

The cryptic message comprised simple white text on a black background. Pippen did not tag or specifically mention anyone in the post.

“People be in a secret competition with you and still be losing,” Pippen wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pippen also added a caption, providing no other context:

“They’re losing a race you’re not in.”

This led many fans to criticize Pippen while others tried to decipher the words. Some concluded that Pippen was talking about his former teammate Michael Jordan.

One fan suggested Pippen was jealous of Jordan and asked him to get over it.

“Get over Michael Jordan you hater,” one fan wrote.

Fans chime in on Pippen's post.

Jordan and Pippen have been beefing since Pippen felt slighted by Jordan’s documentary, The Last Dance.

There were more who felt Jordan was the motivator of the message. Check out some of the other IG comments on the post.

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Fan reaction

Are Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan still friends?

It is widely reported that former Chicago Bulls teammates Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan are no longer friends. However, it was not always like this.

The two were cordial post-retirement and supported each other during their Hall of Fame speeches. While operating in media, Pippen constantly backed Jordan in the greatest-of-all-time debate.

Their relationship began to fall apart after the documentary The Last Dance was released. Released in 2020, it covered the 1998 Chicago Bulls team and Jordan’s career. Pippen appeared in the documentary but did not like how he was portrayed.

Pippen revealed in his memoir Unguarded that he did not like how Jordan received all the praise. He said no credit was given to him and the other Bulls teammates.

“I just felt like that he had rights to really control something that I felt like should have been more historically about the Chicago Bulls, more about that team, and the history of that team. Especially, the last three seasons. And I just didn't think it went in that direction,” Pippen said.

Pippen also said Jordan reached out to mend fences. However, he has continued to criticize Jordan in public spaces since the documentary’s release. Their relationship worsened when Jordan’s son Marcus started dating Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa.

Pippen has not commented on the relationship. Jordan once told TMZ that he disapproved of the pairing. Larsa Pippen has said that Michael Jordan has come around since she and Marcus got engaged.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!