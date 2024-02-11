“Get outta here”: Tempers flare as Jusuf Nurkic doesn’t mince words for Draymond Green amid heated drama

Jusuf Nurkic and Draymond Green are back on the court together for the first time since their controversial altercation in December. The last time they met, Green wildly struck Nurkic’s face which automatically forced an ejection. The following day, the NBA suspended the former Defensive Player of the Year until he met certain league and team conditions.

Nearly two months to the day since the altercation, it didn’t take long for the chippy exchanges to start. As Green has started playing center for the Warriors over the past month, he would have to naturally guard Nurkic. The two resumed the testy battle they had had inside the first six minutes of the rematch on Saturday.

After the third straight possessions where Jusuf Nurkic and Draymond Green tangled, the Phoenix Suns center told his Warriors counterpart:

“Get outta here.”

The first skirmish happened exactly six minutes into the first quarter. Nurkic, who tried to post up Green, couldn’t get up a shot as the four-time champ held him down. Green just didn’t stop when the foul was called and still took a swipe at Nurkic. Fortunately, “Dray” didn’t hit the Suns' big man.

The second encounter happened one possession later when a barging Jusuf Nurkic was called for an offensive foul on Draymond Green. Golden State’s charismatic leader stared down his opponent before racing to the other end.

The fans at Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors home court, have been lustily cheering Green on every time he tangles with Nurkic. Some of them may be anxious though, considering who between the two has a long history of technical fouls and ejections. Green might snap and cause the Warriors another big problem.

There is still plenty of basketball left to be played as the teams have just taken a halftime break. Golden State is up 59-58 but there is still a long way to go. Fans will be crossing their fingers that nothing violent happens when the game resumes.

Jusuf Nurkic once said that Draymond Green ‘needs help’

In the postgame interview following his scuffle with Draymond Green, Jusuf Nurkic candidly opened up to the media about what he felt. He didn’t rant or rip the player who just violently struck him. Here’s what he had to say about the incident:

“What’s going on with him, I don’t know. Personally, I feel like that brother needs help. I’m glad he didn’t try to choke me.”

Six games before the incident against Nurkic, Green was suspended five games for choking Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. Green’s history of such incidents forced the NBA to suspend him indefinitely until he met certain requirements.

Jusuf Nurkic’s comments were echoed by Kevin Durant, a former teammate of Draymond Green with the Warriors. During his suspension, “Dray” reportedly underwent professional counseling to address whatever it was he had been going through.

Two months after the incident, Green comes full circle. He is facing the player he violently struck and yet he remains almost hell-bent on getting under Nurkic’s skin. It will be interesting to see what Phoenix’s big man will say after the game on Saturday.

