"Get ready for the race card" - Former NBA player believes race will come into question if Nikola Jokic isn't suspended

The altercation between Nikola Jokic and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia has caused a stir around the media and online on whether Jokic should be suspended for the incident that transpired.

On FanDuel TV's "Run It Back," former NBA player Chandler Parsons talked about the incident and gave his perspective regarding the decision concerncing Jokic's possible suspension.

"Get ready for the race card when he does not get suspended," Parsons said. "You hate to see it. I don't think this deserves a suspension and I don't think they can, with the magnitude of this next game, suspend him."

At 2:36 in the second quarter, Suns' Josh Okogie made a hustle play as he tried to secure the basketball before it became out-of-bounds. In his failure to do so, Jokic saw the opportunity for a 5-on-4 fast break against the Suns' defense.

With the ball landing in the possession of Suns owner Mat Ishbia, Jokic was seen asking for the ball as it went flying to the possession of another fan. In the chaos of it all, Nikola Jokic made contact on Isbbia's chest with his left forearm, resulting in the fans turning into a frenzy against the Denver Nuggets star. The referee officials made quick work of the situation and assessed a technical foul on Jokic.

Parsons made an interesting point about turning the incident into a "race card" as he cited the suspensions of Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green being examples.

However, from Nikola's perspective, he feels that the NBA should be protecting its players from fan altercations as he argued that he was only going after the ball.

"[Brothers] told me I was elbowing the fan," Jokic said. "But the fan put the hand on me first. So I thought the league's supposed to protect us or whatever, but maybe I'm wrong, so we will see. He's a fan, isn't he? He cannot influence the game by holding the ball," said Jokic.

With Game 5 back in Denver on Tuesday, it will be interesting to see how the situation develops with the NBA's pending decision on Jokic's punishment.

Nikola Jokic's incredible postseason run so far

With how competitive the playoffs have been from both conferences, Nikola Jokic has had an electric postseason run so far against fierce competitions left and right.

During the first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jokic averaged 26.2 points on 48.5% shooting, including 50.0% from three-point range. Additionally, he has also averaged 12.4 rebounds and nine assists.

For the Semifinals round against the Phoenix Suns, Nikola Jokic continued where he left off during the Conference Quarterfinals round as he is averaging 36.5 points on 57.0% shooting, including 42.9% from three-point range. To add, he is also averaging steady numbers with his rebounding at 14 rebounds and in setting up teammates with 9.5 assists.

