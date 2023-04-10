"Get our revenge back" - LA Lakers guard on play-in match-up with Minnesota after mid-season trade

The No. 7 seed LA Lakers (43-39) will take on the No. 8 seed Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40) in the play-in game tomorrow (Tuesday, April 11). The game begin is set to begin at 10:00 p.m. EDT. The Lakers are -7 point favorites.

Los Angeles and Minnesota were part of a midseason trade. The Wolves traded D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley to the Lakers. The players Minnesota sent to the Lakers are excited for their revenge game. Los Angeles is 18-8 since the trade.

(via Malik Beasley on facing the Timberwolves:"I'm excited to play them, get our revenge back -- me, Vando, and DLo."(via @michaelcorvoNBA Malik Beasley on facing the Timberwolves:"I'm excited to play them, get our revenge back -- me, Vando, and DLo."(via @michaelcorvoNBA) https://t.co/uh6DqRTrWc

Former Wolves stars have found their way with the LA Lakers

LA has played Minnesota three times this season, going 1-2. They are 1-1 against the Wolves since the trade. In their first game against their old team, Russell did not play.

Vanderbilt and Beasley did play and scored 23 points combined in a Lakers loss. Vanderbilt, Russell, and Beasley combined for 33 points in their second game against their old squad, which resulted in a win for the Lakers.

Russell, Vanderbilt, and Beasley have found success in Los Angeles. Russell has averaged 17.8 ppg and 6.2 apg this season. The guard averaged 20.0 ppg in April with the Lakers and scored double figures in the final three games of the season.

Vanderbilt averaged 7.9 ppg and 7.5 rpg. He has scored double-figures eight times since joining the LA Lakers. Vanderbilt is proving his value with his efficiency. He shot 50% from the field in March and 55% from the field in April.

Dave McMenamin @mcten The No. 7 Lakers will host the No. 8 Wolves on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena at 6:30 PT in the play-in tournament. The winner will go on to play the No. 2 Grizzlies in the first round. The No. 7 Lakers will host the No. 8 Wolves on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena at 6:30 PT in the play-in tournament. The winner will go on to play the No. 2 Grizzlies in the first round.

Beasley has averaged 12.7 ppg this season and shot 35.7% from 3-point range. He has maintained similar numbers from downtown since arriving in Los Angeles.

The LA Lakers will need contributions from all three in order to advance past the Timberwolves and into the first round of the playoffs.

LA will take on the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies if they defeat Minnesota. If LA loses, they will take on the winner from the Thunder vs. Pelicans game in the 9-10 play-in. If the LA Lakers win that game, they will earn the eighth seed in the first round and will take on the Denver Nuggets.

