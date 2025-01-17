"Get your TikTok in before it's illegal" - Charles Barkley dishes out hilarious social media advice ahead of Rockets-Kings clash

NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Charles Barkley had fun at the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings' expense ahead of their nationally televised Thursday matchup. The Hall of Famer comically critiqued both teams' top players' pregame outfits and routines, leaving his co-hosts in stitches.

Barkley began by questioning Rockets star center Alperen Sengun's wardrobe choice. The fourth-year player entered Golden 1 Center holding a large yellow and brown checkered bag, stopping to check out an assortment of snacks.

Upon seeing Sengun's bag, Barkley didn't hesitate to wonder aloud whether it was for men, with his co-host Kenny Smith defending the big man.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Has he got a purse?" Barkley asked.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"No, that's a bag, man," Smith answered.

Trending

"I was just checking," Barkley said. "I like Sengun."

Afterward, Barkley jokingly took issue with Sengun eating too close to tipoff. However, another of his co-hosts, Ernie Johnson Jr., pointed out that the footage was likely from hours earlier.

"It's too late to eat now," Barkley quipped. "You can't eat right before the game."

"This was probably a long time ago when he showed up," Johnson said.

The crew's pregame coverage later captured Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox's arena entrance. The one-time All-Star promptly stopped, seemingly to participate in a challenge, while being recorded.

Barkley delivered another quick-witted comment, making light of the United States' potential incoming TikTok ban.

"Hey, get your TikTok in before it's illegal," Barkley joked.

Expand Tweet

So, it appears no one was safe from the 1993 MVP's banter on Thursday.

Charles Barkley lauds Alperen Sengun and Rockets despite comical pregame remarks

While Charles Barkley playfully teased Alperen Sengun on Thursday, he also took the opportunity to commend the big man's Rockets during his pregame analysis.

Houston entered the evening sitting second in the Western Conference (27-12), riding a five-game winning streak. The upstart squad's surge up the standings appears to have won over Barkley, who expressed doubts about the Rockets earlier in the season.

"I'm telling you, they are really balling right now," Barkley said (Timestamp: 0:17). "Ime Udoka is doing a fabulous job."

Barkley added that he would "put (Sengun) on the All-Star team" to "reward winning." He referred to the 2021 No. 16 draft pick as the "best player on the team with the second-best record in the West."

Expand Tweet

Through 39 appearances entering Thursday, Sengun is averaging 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game, shooting 48.9%.

Also Read: NBA champion ridicules Charles Barkley and other analysts with no-holds-barred takedown: "You're doing a s****y job"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.