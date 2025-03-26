"Get used to it" - Jimmy Butler makes feelings known about Miami's reception in first game back

Former Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was back in South Beach on Tuesday as a part of the Golden State Warriors. Butler received a warm reception as the Heat played a video tribute but was also booed by the crowd during the game.

In his postgame interview, Butler was asked about the mix of cheers and boos received from Heat Nation. He explained that he's used to hearing this kind of stuff and it didn't affect him at all.

"It don't bother me," Butler said. "It's gonna happen in plenty of places. I guess it's gonna happen here now too. Get used to it. As soon as I ended up as a Golden State Warrior, everything that happened, everything that went on, it was dead."

Jimmy Butler had a rough return to Miami, finishing with 11 points, six rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes. He shot 5-for-12 from the field and only went to the free-throw line once. It was an unimpressive game for Butler, who has been a terrific addition to the Golden State Warriors.

However, without Steph Curry, the visitors lost 112-86. It was the Warriors' second consecutive loss, and they are 0-2 in their ongoing six-game road trip.

Apart from his subpar performance, Butler's poor sportsmanship after the game didn't go unnoticed. He didn't acknowledge his former teammates, not shaking hands with them after the contest was over. Some fans booed his postgame action.

Jimmy Butler greeted a former teammate before the game, though. He hugged and dapped up Kevin Love, one of the veteran players for the Heat. Love also made light of the Butler situation the past two months on social media with some of the most hilarious memes in the league.

Bam Adebayo reacts to getting the win over Jimmy Butler and the Warriors

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have helped the Miami Heat make NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023. Adebayo was asked about his reaction to playing against Butler for the first time since getting traded to the Golden State Warriors last month.

"The guy's been through the trenches with us, so it's the utmost respect to him. I'm just glad we got the win," Adebayo said after the game.

The Heat were on a 10-game losing streak from March 5 to 21, so getting their second win in a row was important. Tyler Herro also revealed postgame that Butler had made no contact with him in regards to their reunion.

