  "Getting back in NBA shape": Fans react as Michael Jordan turns heads with 'slender' look alongside wife during Monaco outing

"Getting back in NBA shape": Fans react as Michael Jordan turns heads with 'slender' look alongside wife during Monaco outing

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 29, 2025 13:11 GMT
Fans react as Michael Jordan turns heads with
Fans react as Michael Jordan turns heads with 'slender' look (Credits: Imagn)

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was spotted vacationing in Monaco alongside his wife Yvette Prieto. Instagram account @monaco_luxurystyle shared a video of Jordan getting off a yacht along with his wife.

The video went viral on Instagram, with NBA fans noting a change in Jordan’s appearance. Some noted that he had dropped weight, calling him slender, saying that the 62-year-old seems to be getting back in “NBA shape.”

“Mike getting back in NBA shape,” one fan said.

“Slender Mike 🐐,” commented another fan.
“He looks different. Like he dropped a lot of weight,” a fan opined.
“Black Jesus has arrived,” another fan commented.

One fan likened Jordan to a football player, saying:

“Mike looking like a football player.”
“So wealthy he’s bored 🥱👊👍,” one fan commented.
Fans react to Michael Jordan&#039;s viral video from Monaco.
Fans react to Michael Jordan's viral video from Monaco.

Michael Jordan has been away from the game of basketball since he pulled the curtain on his legendary career at the end of the 2002-03 season. For fans to say the Chicago Bulls legend is getting back in "NBA shape" is quite a stretch, but a massive compliment considering the six-time champion is 62 years old.

Michael Jordan is indeed returning to the NBA but in a different role

In May, NBC Sports announced that Michael Jordan would be joining their NBA coverage crew as a special contributor for the 2025-26 season.

The massive announcement came shortly after NBC announced a deal that will see the league return to the platform on a new 11-year deal. Speaking on his return, Jordan said in a statement:

"The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I'm excited about being a special contributor to the project. I'm looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October."

The Bulls legend might be getting back into "NBA shape," but his mind and knowledge of the game will be more useful as he prepares for an off-court role. As competitive and accomplished as Jordan is, his time on the coverage crew should result in some exciting moments.

