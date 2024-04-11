“Getting out of control.”: 2x MVP Nikola Jokic shuts down media narrative for NBA honors

Nikola Jokic showcased his prowess in a pivotal game for the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. In a 116-107 triumph over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena, where Denver reclaimed the lead in the Western Conference, Jokic presented a compelling argument for his third Most Valuable Player title in four seasons.

He concluded the game with an impressive stat line of 41 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Following the game, Jokic attributed his standout performance to his characteristic manner when asked about the MVP contention:

“The whole MVP conversation, it’s kind of getting out of control. I think I’m playing good basketball. The team is playing good basketball. If I win it, great. If I don’t win it, congrats to the other guy. I think there is a lot of players playing really good basketball in the league. I think a couple of guys deserve to have that award.”

Jokic excelled, sinking 16 of 20 shots, including both of his 3-point attempts, despite facing the defensive prowess of Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid. Particularly noteworthy was Jokic's 8-for-10 shooting record against Gobert, widely regarded as the frontrunner for the Defensive Player of the Year title.

Kevin Hart doesn't like Nikola Jokic being favorite for NBA MVP honor

As the 2023-24 NBA regular season nears its conclusion, debates over the MVP recipient intensify.

While Nikola Jokic remains a strong contender for the honor, comedian Kevin Hart argued against giving the prestigious award to the Serbian player, suggesting it might not bode well for the NBA.

Hart aired his sentiments during the showdown between the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat. While appearing on "NBA Unplugged," he said:

‘The NBA cannot give the Joker any more MVP’s. It’s not good for the NBA.’

Jokic, a two-time MVP recipient, is widely anticipated to secure the prestigious award for the third time in his career.

In the MVP race, Nikola Jokic finds himself in competition with standout players such as Luka Doncic of the Mavericks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder. All three have been instrumental to their teams' success this season, serving as the backbone of their respective franchises.

While Jokic has maintained consistent contributions, there's a growing discourse advocating for consideration of other contenders. Notably, the Serbian star is nearly averaging a triple-double at 26.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game this season.