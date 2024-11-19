"Getting fed up with Embiid drama" - Sixers fans slam Joel Embiid after Tyrese Maxey reportedly calls out star's lackadaisical time keeping

This season hasn't panned out the way the Philadelphia 76ers have hoped, with Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey all dealing with injuries. It has kept the trio from sharing the court during the regular season.

A 2-11 start to the year sees the 76ers sitting in last place in the Eastern Conference. The team decided to hold a meeting after Monday's (November 18) loss to Miami Heat at the request of Kyle Lowry. According to Shams Charania, during the meeting, Tyrese Maxey called out Joel Embiid for being late to team activities.

The two have been teammates ever since Maxey was drafted by Philly in the 2020 NBA Draft. During that time they've reportedly become friends, however, Maxey didn't shy away from calling out the former MVP during the team meeting.

According to Charania, Maxey called Embiid out for being late, quote: "For everything." As he wrote in a feature for ESPN, Embiid's habitual lateness impacts everyone on the team from the top down.

One of his sources described Embiid's lateness as the elephant in the room, however, from the sounds of things, the former MVP was receptive when called out.

The NBA community was quick to react to the report on X (formerly Twitter):

"One of them leaves. I think everyone is getting fed up with Embiid's drama." - One wrote

"Surprised Embiid didn’t flop onto the table or try to fight him" - One joked

Others continued to pile on the jokes:

"Embiid is in his “suns shaq” phase of his career" - Another wrote

"Props to Maxey but this sounds like a disaster" - One added

Joel Embiid reacts to 76ers loss to Miami on Monday after giving up a 19-point lead

The Philadelphia 76ers' loss to the Miami Heat on Monday marked their fourth straight loss. However, the team was notably ahead by 19 points at one point during the contest.

After going up 33-25 in the first quarter, they were outscored by five in the second quarter. After coming out of the half, the team was outscored 35-16 in the third, and 18-17 in the fourth en route to a 106-89 loss.

Following the game, Joel Embiid spoke to media members, saying that over the next few games he plans to be more aggressive. He also emphasized the importance of finding a balance between a heliocentric style of play, and the need to involve his teammates. He said (via Basketball Network):

“The next couple games, I’m probably going to try to be more aggressive. As far as doing more, it’s all about finding the right balance of it: when to be aggressive, when to set up guys, and when to let everybody do their thing. But, then again, there’s also times where you’ve got that record, and something needs to be done about it.”

Following his third game of the season against Miami on Monday, Joel Embiid and the 76ers will be back in action on Wednesday, November 20. They will play the Memphis Grizzlies on the road.

