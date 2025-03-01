"Getting old like me, baby" - LeBron James and Luka Doncic's unseen locker room camaraderie on full display before Clippers-Lakers 

LeBron James and Luka Doncic's locker room camaraderie was on full display ahead of the LA Clippers-LA Lakers game. Since Doncic joined, there's not been much reported or shown regarding the duo's chemistry behind the scenes. However, a viral video has revealed how their relationship has been growing, with them becoming teammates after one of the most unpredictable trades.

Ad

Doncic celebrated his birthday on Friday, and James and others wished the 26-year-old in the tunnel before they headed out to the court. James hilariously joked around Doncic getting old, saying:

"Birthday dog! Yessir! You're getting old like me, baby"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Because of this trade, LeBron James had to see one of his best friends and co-stars, Anthony Davis, depart the team. However, he's seemingly coping well with that loss, embracing Luka Doncic's acquisition and making the young superstar feel at home.

The two have struck a solid chemistry on the court despite early concerns, and their relationship seems just as fine behind the scenes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback