  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Los Angeles Lakers
  • "Getting old like me, baby" - LeBron James and Luka Doncic's unseen locker room camaraderie on full display before Clippers-Lakers 

"Getting old like me, baby" - LeBron James and Luka Doncic's unseen locker room camaraderie on full display before Clippers-Lakers 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 01, 2025 03:48 GMT
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
LeBron James and Luka Doncic (Image Source: Imagn)

LeBron James and Luka Doncic's locker room camaraderie was on full display ahead of the LA Clippers-LA Lakers game. Since Doncic joined, there's not been much reported or shown regarding the duo's chemistry behind the scenes. However, a viral video has revealed how their relationship has been growing, with them becoming teammates after one of the most unpredictable trades.

Ad

Doncic celebrated his birthday on Friday, and James and others wished the 26-year-old in the tunnel before they headed out to the court. James hilariously joked around Doncic getting old, saying:

"Birthday dog! Yessir! You're getting old like me, baby"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Because of this trade, LeBron James had to see one of his best friends and co-stars, Anthony Davis, depart the team. However, he's seemingly coping well with that loss, embracing Luka Doncic's acquisition and making the young superstar feel at home.

The two have struck a solid chemistry on the court despite early concerns, and their relationship seems just as fine behind the scenes.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी