"LeBron missing AD so bad" - Lakers fans in shambles as Luka Doncic's woeful shooting slump haunts LeBron James and Co. 

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have been on a roll since trading for Luka Doncic. However, Doncic hasn't optimized his potential in a Lakers jersey. The Slovenian has struggled massively with his shooting stroke, and that's holding back the team to some extent. Barring the game against the Nuggets when Doncic was back to his best, the Lakers should have put away teams easily but couldn't.

Doncic shot a measly 36.5%, including 22.4 from 3 in six games before Friday's matchup against the Clippers. He couldn't get over his slump against the Clippers, either. Doncic shot 40.0% through three quarters, including 1 of 6 from 3.

After sparing the Lakers' newest superstar over the past few games, the team's fanbase raised significant concerns over Luka Doncic's jump shooting. One fan reacted to a pic of LeBron James covering his face with both hands, saying he misses his former co-star Anthony Davis.

"Lebron missing AD so bad," the fan said.

Another said:

"hes being way to passive playing scared"

One fan compared him to Ben Simmons:

"Luka channeling Ben Simmons so far as a Laker, he can pass and rebound, but shooting"

Another added:

"It's just a slump but it's a HARD watch. He looks awful."

One fan wrote:

"Luka confidence is dead or what"

Luka Doncic finds a spark amid shooting struggles as LeBron James and Lakers win 5th straight

Luka Doncic and the Lakers prevailed despite the superstar's shooting woes. Doncic scored a team-high 31 points, despite missing 13 of his 22 shots. He hit two huge 3s in the fourth quarter and was successful at the free-throw line, making 10 of 11 attempts.

Doncic ensured the Lakers didn't suffer a loss because of his struggles. They won 106-102 despite the Clippers staying on their heels throughout the second half. LeBron James finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and three assists on 57.1% shooting, making two 3s.

It was a gritty win from LA on the second night of a back-to-back as it was missing Rui Hachimura, while Austin Reaves played only nine minutes before suffering a calf injury setback.

