"I'd love to coach Giannis Antetokounmpo" - Nine-time NBA champion expresses his adoration for 'The Greek Freak'

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is not only a great player but is seemingly a very nice guy. His candid personality has earned him adoration from fans all over the world.

In an interview, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked who was the one player in the league he'd love to coach. The nine-time champion was quick to say he would like to coach Giannis Antetokounmpo. Kerr spoke of the Greek Freak's ability on the court and also his attitude towards people.

"[Milwaukee Bucks star] Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. I’d love to coach Giannis. He’s a great player, but he also seems like a great person," Steve Kerr said in the interview.

The possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo being coached by Steve Kerr nearly materialized. The two-time MVP was heavily linked with a free agency move to the Golden State Warriors. Eventually, he went on to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks and the rest is history. He led the franchise to their first championship since the days of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespected?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a man on a mission the last couple of years and is arguably the best player in the world right now. He won the coveted MVP award twice and also won the Defensive Player of the Year award. He's the only player not named Michael Jordan or Hakeem Olajuwon to win the MVP and DPOY in the same season.

During the championship run in 2021, there was this narrative that made the rounds. Apparently, the Bucks would not have advanced past the second round last season had Kevin Durant worn a smaller shoe.

But what also needs to be pointed is that Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged nearly 32 points along with 12.9 rebounds in that series. He did that while shooting better than 57%. He dropped 40 points in Game 7 of the series against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Greek Freak capped it off with an incredible postseason in 2021 as he led the Milwaukee Bucks to the championship, winning the Finals MVP. Yet, he continues to be underappreciated just because his jumpshot isn't as efficient as other superstars.

Antetokounmpo isn't flashy in the way he plays. He is a dominant force who will bully opponents in the paint and is also one of the league's best defensive players.

He recently came under scathing criticism from former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, who lambasted him for not improving a single facet of his game. This is widely off the mark as he wouldn't be a two-time MVP and a Finals MVP if he hadn't improved his abilities on the court. All these reasons make him underappreciated.

