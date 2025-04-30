"Giannis Antetokounmpo what we doing": NBA fans in shock after Bucks superstar gets into heated altercation with Tyrese Haliburton's father 

After the Indiana Pacers eliminated Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, the "Greek Freak" appeared to get into a verbal altercation. Initially, it looked like Antetokounmpo was going into the stands to shake hands with Tyrese Haliburton's father.

Ad

However, when the two eventually got close, the Bucks forward appeared to be more aggressive in his speech. They were eventually separated with no further incidents occurring.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The incident drew plenty of flak from fans, who called out Antetokounmpo for his actions on X/Twitter:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"HIS FATHER!? Giannis what we doing dog," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Classy taking ur anger out on a senior citizen," another fan said.

"They need to stop doing this and just go to Cancun quietly. You lost deal with it," a fan added.

Some fans opted to unleash their inner comedian to make light of the situation or even troll the "Greek Freak":

"Thug and Dunk is out of control," one fan said.

Ad

"Giannis so tired of losing he bullying senior citizens," another fan tweeted.

"Giannis is an equal opportunist, great on him for not excluding age from fades," one person said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo played his heart out as he tried to keep the Bucks in the playoffs. He finished the game with a triple-double, logging 30 points, 20 rebounds and 13 assists.

At one point in the first half, they held a 20-point lead, but by the second half, the Pacers had made a comeback and turned it into a back-and-forth affair. Four quarters were not enough to decide the outcome, as the game went into overtime.

Ad

In overtime, the Bucks were up 117-111 with over 40 seconds left. However, the Pacers caught fire and clawed back into the game. Tyrese Haliburton then hit a game-winning layup to put his team 119-118 and close the series 4-1 in the Pacers' favor.

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo stats tonight: How did Bucks star perform in Damian Lillard's absence in Game 5 against Pacers? (April 29)

Giannis Antetokounmpo also nearly got into it with Bennedict Mathurin

After the game, the players and staff all took the time to shake hands and speak with one another. That was when Antetokounmpo got into it with Haliburton's father. However, it appeared the "Greek Freak" also ended up in an altercation with Bennedict Mathurin.

Ad

The pair were seen hugging it out before Mathurin suddenly pushed the Bucks forward.

Expand Tweet

Ad

There's no information so far on what was said exactly while Mathurin and Antetokounmpo were hugging. However, whatever it was, it was enough to trigger an adverse reaction from the two individuals.

The Indiana Pacers will prepare to take on the Eastern Conference's best team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, next in the semi-finals of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Miguel de Guzman Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.



For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.



For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.



Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games. Know More