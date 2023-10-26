Giannis Antetokounmpo and fiancée, Mariah Riddlesprigger launch diaper drive as Bucks star signs $186 million extension

Giannis Antetokounmpo is preparing for the season opener of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, just a few days after signing a new deal with the franchise.

The "Greek Freak", who is entering his 11th season with Milwaukee, agreed to a three-year extension worth $186 million, keeping him with the team through the summer of 2027.

Meanwhile, the two-time NBA MVP continues to contribute to the city of Milwaukee and help people in need. Antetokounmpo and his fiancee, Mariah Riddlesprigger, have launched their annual diaper drive, which aims to provide families with diapers.

The Antetokounmpo family started this drive back in 2021 when Giannis and Mariah welcomed their second child. The player had once talked about how expensive diapers are, especially for people in need that can't afford to buy them.

"There's no way I can help the whole world, but you can start somewhere. I think this is where we start and we continue to build and help as many people as we possibly can," Mariah Riddlesprigger said via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"There's a lot of families out there that are in need over diapers. My family was one of them," Giannis Antetokounmpo said via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

What other contributions has Giannis Antetokounmpo made to the city of Milwaukee?

Besides being one of the best basketball players in the world, Giannis Antetokounmpo has contributed a lot to the city of Milwaukee during his time with the Bucks, helping people in need through the family Foundation.

In March, Antetokounmpo donated one milion dollars to the services that help people with mental health issues. He has revealed that he was dealing with the same early in his career.

The player has made the Bucks a powerhouse in the NBA and the city of Milwaukee an attraction for people worldwide. Claire Koenig, communications director for Visit Milwaukee, said via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

"We can all agree that Bucks wouldn’t have won the 2021 championship without Giannis, and Milwaukee wouldn’t have benefited from the $56 million-plus in economic impact that the postseason run generated without him"

"We know that interest in visiting Milwaukee spiked during the 2021 playoffs, because we saw a massive spike in web traffic to visitmilwaukee.org, nearly three times the traffic we experienced for July of the year prior."

With the "Greek Freak" set to stay with the Bucks for at least another four years, we should expect him to continue to contribute to the Milwaukee, while trying to bring another NBA championship to the franchise.