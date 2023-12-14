Giannis Antetokounmpo fulfills promise to former Bucks scoring record holder Michael Redd: "I’m going to break your record”

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, finishing with a career-high and franchise-record 64 points. In doing so, Antetokounmpo fulfilled his promise to former Bucks star shooting guard Michael Redd.

Back in 2021, Antetokounmpo had a lighthearted interaction with Redd, who before Wednesday, held Milwaukee’s scoring record (57 points) for just over 17 years.

The two-time MVP told Redd that he planned to surpass his record. The former All-Star then humbly agreed that it was destined to happen, joking that he was lucky to even hold the record.

“One day, I’m going to break your record,” Antetokounmpo said.

“I know you will. I got lucky one night, I got lucky,” Redd joked.

“Hopefully, I can get lucky one night too,” Antetokounmpo joked back.

There probably wasn’t any luck involved with Antetokounmpo’s record-breaking night, as he didn’t hit a single 3-pointer en route to scoring 64 points. Instead, he shot a blistering 20-for-28 (71.4%) while recording 14 rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Nonetheless, the 29-year-old superstar still put forth a performance that Bucks fans won’t ever forget.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on being able to set Milwaukee’s franchise scoring record at home

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s franchise-best 64-point performance didn’t come in vain, as Milwaukee secured a 140-126 home victory over Indiana on Wednesday.

After the game, the superstar forward highlighted how gracious he was to be able to break the record in front of Bucks fans.

“I try to play basketball to win, try to play basketball to help my teammates be great, but at the end of the day, being able to break this record in front of the fans here in this stadium, it’s a great feeling, too,” Antetokounmpo said.

The Bucks redeemed themselves following their 128-119 NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal loss to Indiana last Thursday. Wednesday’s win marked their second straight since being eliminated from the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Pacers’ loss ended their four-game winning streak, excluding their 123-109 In-Season Tournament finals loss to the LA Lakers on Saturday.

Milwaukee (17-7) next hosts the league-worst Detroit Pistons (2-22) on Saturday.

Indiana (13-9) next faces the struggling Washington Wizards (3-20) on the road on Friday.

