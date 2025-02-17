Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously mimics $179,299,750 MVP candidate, seeks his "aura"

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is sidelined for this year's newly formatted NBA All-Star Game. However, that didn't stop the two-time MVP from comically seeking pregame "aura" from his Chuck's Global Stars teammate, OKC Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Ad

Antetokounmpo sat out this year's All-Star Game mini-tournament due to a left calf strain, getting replaced by Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young. Nevertheless, he made his presence felt in the locker room for his squad comprised of NBA standouts from around the world.

Ahead of Chuck's Global Stars' Sunday semifinal matchup against Kenny's Young Stars, "The Greek Freak" had fun with Gilgeous-Alexander. Antetokounmpo quipped that he just needed to shake the $179,299,750 maximum contract guard's hand, as his bravado could be contagious.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Just shake my hand. I just want a little bit of aura. That's all I want," Antetokounmpo said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Gilgeous-Alexander laughingly approved.

"I got you, bro. Okay, I got you," Gilgeous-Alexander said.

Afterward, Antetokounmpo humorously emulated the 2025 MVP frontrunner's confident on-court demeanor, leaving his teammates in stitches.

"Every time this guy walks on the court, I feel like he walks in slow-mo — and he doesn't walk in slow motion — but this is how I feel," Antetokounmpo said before imitating Gilgeous-Alexander.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also Read: "I got hacked" - Giannis Antetokounmpo takes massive U-turn after Slam Dunk Contest claim

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Chuck's Global Stars to NBA All-Star Game semifinal victory after comical pregame interaction with Giannis Antetokounmpo

After his humorous pregame interaction with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came through on the big stage.

"SGA" delivered a game-high 12 points on perfect 5-for-5 shooting as Chuck's Global Stars dispatched Kenny's Young Stars 41-32 in the All-Star Game semifinal. The Canadian superstar scored his squad's final five points, including a game-winning dunk to cross the target score of 40 points.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

That came after Gilgeous-Alexander entered the arena in style, sporting an all-white outfit featuring a fur coat, a toque, chains and sunglasses.

Expand Tweet

Ad

So, the three-time All-Star seemingly justified Antetokounmpo's request for aura.

Also Read: "Denver, OKC, Boston would destroy a lot of teams" - Giannis Antetokounmpo makes major claim about potential NBA vs EuroLeague showdown

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback