French football star Kylian Mbappe has been in headlines as the sporting world awaits his next move following rumors of his Paris St. Germain exit. Recent reports say Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal have offered him a mammoth $776 million contract.

The club also offered a reported $332 million to pay for the transfer fee for Mbappe. The contract was reportedly just for one season. Mbappe currently makes $128 million per season at PSG.

The move would allow Mbappe to spend one season in Saudi Arabia for the highest athlete salary of all time. He could then move to Real Madrid the following season, a club he reportedly desires.

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo shared his humorous take on the Mbappe saga as the internet went into overdrive. He tweeted out a selfie, and wrote:

“Al Hilal, you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe”

The NBA star makes plenty of money on his own. It is of course nowhere close to a $776 million salary.

Antetokounmpo is currently on a 5-year, $228 million contract. He has three years left on the deal with a player option in the last year. He is set to make $45.6 million next season.

Who has the highest salary in the NBA?

Antetokounmpo is not the highest paid player in the NBA despite winning a NBA title and two MVP awards. He ranks eighth in salary going into next season.

LeBron James' all-time NBA earnings:

$531M



Football money is wild



(Via @fos ) Kylian Mbappé’s potential one year salary with Al-Hilal: $776MLeBron James' all-time NBA earnings:$531MFootball money is wild(Via @fos ) pic.twitter.com/CNompMrsqO " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/CNompMrsqO

Stephen Curry will maintain his position as the highest paid player in the NBA next season. He is set to make $51.9 million. He is the only player north of $50 million. Kevin Durant is second at $47.6 million.

Curry will have some competition coming up with the new CBA allowing for mega contract extensions. Multiple players will be making north of $50 million per year in the coming years. Eighteen players currently make more then $40 million per season.

Mbappe’s proposed deal would blow all of those basketball contracts out of the water. Lionel Messi owns the current record for highest athlete contract of all time. He made $674 million over four years while at Barcelona from 2017-21.

The insane offer for Mbappe is nothing new for Saudi Arabia. They are shelling out huge lumps of cash to attract football superstars to their country. Saudi club Al Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo in a deal which will see the Portuguese superstar earn around $200 million over 2.5 years.

