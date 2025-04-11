Giannis Antetokounmpo to Knicks rumors shut down by team insider

As the Milwaukee Bucks get set to conclude their middling season, superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's future is reportedly in question. However, according to the New York Post's Stefan Bondy, if the two-time MVP is made available, he won't be heading to the New York Knicks.

Ad

With two outings remaining, Milwaukee (46-34) sits fifth in the Eastern Conference. While it has won six straight games, Antetokounmpo's co-star, Damian Lillard, remains out indefinitely due to deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. Thus, the aging Bucks' playoff upside could be limited.

In recent months, speculation about Antetokounmpo possibly requesting a trade this offseason has been increasing. ESPN's Shams Charania reported in late February that if he can't obtain "sustained long-term winning" in Milwaukee, he "will look elsewhere."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At the time, Bovada listed New York as the slight betting favorite to be the nine-time All-Star's next destination at +400 odds.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, on Thursday's episode of FanDuel TV's "Run It Back," Bondy shut down the notion, noting that the Knicks already expended their future draft capital. Per the team insider, their offseason additions of star center Karl-Anthony Towns and wing Mikal Bridges hindered their ability to target another big-name player.

"They were kind of waiting for their big splash. They were waiting years for it, and they made it in the summer," Bondy said. "They got Karl-Anthony Towns and they got Mikal Bridges. So, the idea that, let's say Giannis Antetokounmpo jars loose, they don't have enough assets to get somebody like that right now."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Towns, Bridges, star point guard Jalen Brunson and forward OG Anunoby are each set to make $24.9 million to $53.1 million next season. Thus, it appears New York (50-30, third in the East) will have to set its sights on smaller trade targets if it flames out of the playoffs early.

Stefan Bondy on more realistic trade target for Knicks than Giannis Antetokounmpo

As for another superstar player New York could target at a cheaper price than Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stefan Bondy named Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant.

Ad

Phoenix (35-45, 11th in the Western Conference) has already been eliminated from postseason contention. Meanwhile, Durant is already 36 and will be 37 by the time next season starts. So, Bondy speculates he could be obtainable in a package centered around Mikal Bridges.

"If for whatever reason they bomb in the playoffs, and Mikal Bridges is up for a contract extension after this season, and they decide that's not the direction they want to go, then I could see a movement toward a player like Kevin Durant," Bondy said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Suns traded Bridges to the Brooklyn Nets in 2023 in part of their deal to land Durant, so such a move would mark a full-circle moment for Bridges. However, the Knicks surrendered five first-round draft picks to acquire Bridges from Brooklyn and could be reluctant to move on from him so soon.

Also Read: “Don’t take him for granted” - Alexis Ohanian sends heartfelt message to appreciate Giannis Antetokounmpo’s greatness

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tristan Rawcliffe Tristan Rawcliffe is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda. Basketball has been Tristan's lifelong passion since age 11, and hailing from Brantford, Ontario, Tristan's loyalty lies with the Toronto Raptors.



He is a big fan of Nikola Jokic for his fundamental playstyle and Scottie Barnes for his versatility and potential. Tristan credits Nick Nurse for leading the Raptors to their first championship in 2019 and he holds Kawhi Leonard's iconic buzzer-beater in the playoffs as his favorite NBA moment.



Tristan is an all-around stats enthusiast and excels with statistical research skills to enrich his articles with compelling data and facts.



When he's not writing about basketball, Tristan enjoys spending time with family, playing sports and board games, swimming with his six-year-old son and traveling around Davao. Know More